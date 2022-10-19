BCR’s annual cookie, candy, coloring contests return

The Boulder City Review is looking to showcase its readers’ artistic talents this holiday season as preparations are underway for its fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy contest and its third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Boulder City Review file photo) The Boulder City Review’s Christmas Cookie and Confection Contest returns after a two-year absence. Entries are due by noon Nov. 18.

The Boulder City Review is looking to showcase its readers’ artistic talents this holiday season as preparations are underway for its fourth annual Christmas cookie/candy contest and its third annual Christmas coloring contest.

The Christmas cookie/candy competition is returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The contest expanded to include candy and confections in 2019.

Each Christmas cookie/candy entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life. The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card.

“We are so happy that we can bring back the Christmas cookie and confections contest after taking two years off due to the pandemic. It’s a favorite holiday tradition in our community, as well as for our judges,” said Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor.

Entering is a piece of cake. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 18. There is no entry fee.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 28 and recipes will be published in the Boulder City Review on Dec. 1.

Those entering are also welcome to share their stories about how the cookies or candies make the holidays more special for their families.

The Christmas coloring contest has been divided into three age divisions: 4-7, 8-12 and 55 and older. Entrants may not have assistance coloring the picture, but may receive help in filling out the entry form.

Each entry will be judged on its use of color, neatness and overall appearance.

To enter, just clip the picture out of an issue of the Boulder City Review and color it. The pictures will be published in the newspaper on Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 3 and 10. Entries can be completed in crayons, colored pencils or felt-tip pens.

“We’re equally pleased to continue the coloring contest as well,” Bernstein Saylor said. “Seeing the artistic efforts of children and senior citizens truly brightened our day.”

Entries must be received no later than noon Nov. 18. A special Christmas box will be placed at the Boulder City Review office to drop off entries.

The first-place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift card. Second-place and honorable-mention winners will receive special awards.

Winners will be notified by phone to receive their prizes and their artistic masterpieces will be featured in the Boulder City Review on Dec. 1. All entries will be displayed on the windows of the Boulder City Review office.

The Christmas cookie/candy contest and Christmas coloring contest are open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.