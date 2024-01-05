BCHS looks ahead to 2024

The first week of January not only marks the beginning of a new calendar year but also a new semester for students and staff at Boulder City High School. As we kick off the second semester, it’s time to hit the reset button and start anew.

January isn’t just about the new year; it’s a chance to give ourselves a fresh beginning–a clean slate.

For all of us, now’s the perfect time to reflect on the past, learn from experiences, and set the stage for success ahead. Whether it’s excelling in our tasks, participating in activities or groups, or forging new connections, let’s make this semester all about achieving things and growing as individuals.

As we kick off the new year at Boulder City High School, let’s take a moment to look back at what happened in 2023 and what’s on the horizon for 2024.

Last year was a rollercoaster, to say the least. We faced challenges, but we overcame them. Our teachers deserve a massive shoutout for their innovative teaching practices. With students engaged in in-person learning, our staff has been impressive with their creativity and willingness to adapt in the classroom. From interactive lessons to tech-savvy approaches, our educators went above and beyond to make learning an exciting and engaging experience.

In September 2023, BCHS achieved a remarkable milestone–a 5-Star Rating based on the Nevada School Performance Framework. This rating, derived from factors such as test scores, graduation rates, and chronic absenteeism, underscores our commitment to academic excellence.

Outside the classroom, our extracurricular activities continued to flourish in 2023. Whether it was the spirited performances of the drama club, the victories on the sports fields, or the creative endeavors of art and music students, our students showed that learning goes way beyond textbooks. It’s about discovering passions and expressing creativity.

In the realm of sports, Boulder City High School proudly added three state championships to our roster in 2023–congratulations to Boys Volleyball (May 2023), Boys Swim (May 2023), and Girls Tennis (October 2023). Additionally, four teams placed second at state: Girls Bowling (February 2023), Girls Swim (May 2023), Boys Tennis (October 2023) and Girls Volleyball (October 2023).

Community is at the heart of what we do at BCHS, and 2023 was no different. From volunteering events to teaming up with local businesses, the BCHS spirit of service and giving back was evident and one of the many reasons our school is a great place to be.

Looking forward, 2024 is wide open for possibilities in and outside the classroom. We are enhancing our technological resources in the classrooms, ensuring our students have access to the latest tools. Additionally, we are looking forward to offering additional Dual Credit courses, as well as CTE courses, in the future. Athletics and extracurricular activities will continue to be a focal point in 2024, with plans for minor upgrades to our facilities and an expanded range of clubs and organizations to cater to the diverse needs of the student body.

Looking ahead, Boulder City High School is committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity. Initiatives are underway to create awareness, promote understanding, and celebrate the unique backgrounds and perspectives that make our school community rich and vibrant. In this environment, where every student feels seen, heard, valued, and most importantly, where every student matters, we strive to create an atmosphere that truly embraces the individuality of each member of our school community.

So, here’s to a fresh start! The second semester isn’t just a continuation–it’s a brand-new opportunity to believe in ourselves and each other. Let’s learn from the past, believe in the future, and make this semester a story of success and growth for all of us. Believe, and the possibilities are endless.