BCHS homecoming week filled with activities

Editor’s Note: This is a new weekly column submitted by Boulder City schools, written by principals, administrators, faculty or students. It will focus on events, programs or new classes at the various schools.

As we begin the month of September, BCHS is kicking off preparations for the upcoming homecoming season.

We are excited to announce that the theme for this year is Homecoming Gone Wild- a jungle-esque motif sure to inspire adventure. The week of the big game is packed with events for students and the community alike, and we encourage you to keep track of the happenings so you can make the most of this exciting time of year.

For students, the three-day float-building period begins on Monday, Sept. 18, and ends on Wednesday the 20th. The auto bay garages will be open from 5-8 p.m. each day, and all students are welcome to come out and help construct their class float. It’s a competitive event between classes, so don’t be shy to show up and work together with your peers to build your float.

Thursday evening, Sept. 21, the class floats will hit the streets for the annual homecoming parade at 6 p.m. In addition to the floats, you’ll also get the chance to see our 2023 HoCo Court members, and the opportunity to cheer on all of our fall sports teams. Everyone is invited to come out and show some Eagle spirit!

After the parade, there will be a tailgate party in the teachers’ parking lot of the school, where we’ll be providing free music, food, and fun for students.

On Friday morning, students will gather in the gym for our Homecoming Assembly. The assembly will begin at 11:27 a.m., and will be full of fun games, cool prizes, and awesome dances by the senior HoCo Court.

The big game will be Friday night at 7 p.m., and this is the one event you don’t want to miss. We’re facing off with our rivals, the Moapa Valley Pirates, and we need a big crowd to help cheer our Eagles on. In addition to a great football match, you’ll also get to watch the crowningof our Homecoming king and queen at halftime. We hope to see you there!

The next day will be our Homecoming Gone Wild dance. From 6-9 p.m., we’ll provide music, games, and refreshments for students. There will be lots of fun photo opportunities too. Tickets are available for purchase for $30 Sept. 5-8; the price increases to $40 Sept. 12-22, and tickets will be sold at the door for $50.

Throughout the week, we will be raising money for the Maui Strong Fund. Students will have the opportunity to put coins (negative points) or cash (positive points) into buckets to crown our teacher king and queen. We encourage everyone to pitch in because Maui needs all the help it can get. Everything helps! You can donate independently at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong, or come into the school office to contribute to our donation.

Don’t let these events pass you by! Get out there and make some memories.