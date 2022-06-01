77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Bats’ virtues extolled during walks around pond

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 1, 2022 - 3:02 pm
 
(Nevada Department of Wildlife) The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts Bat Discovery Walk-abou ...
(Nevada Department of Wildlife) The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts Bat Discovery Walk-abouts at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park throughout the summer to teach locals about the benefits of the flying mammals.
(Nevada Department of Wildlife) The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts Bat Discovery Walk-abou ...
(Nevada Department of Wildlife) The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosts Bat Discovery Walk-abouts at the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park throughout the summer to teach locals about the benefits of the flying mammals.

If you ask Jess Brooks, bats have an undeserved reputation as something sinister and dangerous.

It’s something the wildlife education coordinator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife hopes to change, one small group at a time.

She hosts Bat Discovery Walk-abouts at Veterans’ Memorial Park during which she highlights their many positive attributes.

“Sometimes it’s a little difficult to chat with people about bats,” she said.

She said people are often scared of them because they know so little about the flying mammals as well as the cultural stigma attached to bats and vampires.

The reality is there are many positive attributes about bats, she said.

Brooks calls bats insect control superheroes.

She said that during mating season a female bat can consume about 600 mosquitoes in an hour. She will eat nonstop.

And just by standing outdoors we are feeding them indirectly, she said. “Insects are attracted to our body heat and bats feed on them.”

They eat centipedes and scorpions as well, she said.

Bats are also great pollinators, especially for mangoes, bananas and agave — a key ingredient for tequila she said with a wink and a smile.

“In South America, they are the main pollinators for cacti,” she said.

Then, we can use their guano (excrement) as fertilizer.

Brooks said the walks, which last about 45 minutes to an hour, are great for people of all ages and abilities. They follow the paved walkway around the upper pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

The bats will be easy to see because they fly differently than birds, she said. They typically appear at dawn and dusk, usually about 20 minutes after “birds’ roll call” to signal the end of day.

She has a special echo meter that plugs into her phone or iPad that amplifies the bat’s echolocation frequency so it can be heard by human ears. It sort of sounds like a bird chirping.

The device also identifies the type of bats — with 85 percent accuracy — and counts how many are located during each session, she said.

During the walks, she lets children hold the device allowing them to “feel like biologists.”

She also has them announce the calls when they are heard, which usually range between 60 and 100 a night.

According to Brooks, there are 23 or 24 species of bats in Nevada, with 17 species confirmed in Southern Nevada, including seven on the endangered species list.

In addition to seeing and hearing live bats, Brooks will bring along a specimen box that shows the stages of a bat’s life — from pup to adult. She also shares facts about their migration, hibernation and roosting practices.

She has walks scheduled monthly from now through September, noting that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is peak bat season, though they are active year-round because of the area’s mild climate.

She recommends those attending bring bug spray or wipes as there will be mosquitoes flying around.

There is no cost to participate in the walk-abouts in Boulder City although advance registration is required to help keep the group size manageable because they are so popular. People can register a month in advance on NDOW’s website at ndow.org.

Additionally, Brooks said she can schedule more if there is a demand or host private programs. She can be contacted at jdbrooks@ndow.org.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Disabled veterans stumble at boat harbor
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places that are open to the general public.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The student leadership of Boulder City High School's ...
Class of 2022 leaders share memories, goals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

From serving others to becoming a rocket scientist, the goals of Boulder City High School’s class of 2022 graduates are as vast and diverse as the students themselves.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Showing off their stylish attire at Boulder City Ho ...
Hospital gala honors first responders
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local first responders from the fire and police departments, hospital and emergency medical service providers were honored Saturday during Boulder City Hospital Foundation’s annual Heart of the Community Gala.

Dave Maxwell
Man’s delusions lead to rampage with an ax
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

The little, quiet, small town of Austin we know today was once a bustling midstate contemporary of Virginia City. About 165 miles east of Virginia City, it spawned many more mineral strikes than in the Comstock area.

(Norma Vally) The Nevada State Contractors Board can help homeowners ensure they are hiring lic ...
Homeowners warned of increasing contractor, service scams
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The Nevada State Contractors Board is warning homeowners, especially the more vulnerable, like senior citizens and non-English speaking residents, to be on the lookout for unsolicited “too good too be true” offers from door-to-door salesmen or inexpensive home services from sites like Craigslist.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recognized Cokie ...
Sorority recognizes women’s achievements
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members from three chapters of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Boulder City gathered Monday, April 25, night to celebrate Founder’s Day. The celebration also included honoring Cokie Booth as the Community Lady of the Year, Julie Boyster as the Sorority Lady of the Year and Krishun Stanton, who was recognized for 25 years of membership through the silver circle ritual.