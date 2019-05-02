Barth honored by sorority

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Norma Barth was named Community Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi during it's annual Founder's Day celebration Monday, April 29, at Railroad Pass Casino.

Norma Barth was named Beta Sigma Phi’s Community Lady of the Year during the sorority’s annual Founders Day celebration Monday, April 29, at the Railroad Pass Casino.

Barth was recognized by all three Boulder City chapters of the sorority, Laureate, Preceptor and Xi Zeta, for her 40 years of service to the community.

“Norma has been an example of selfless volunteerism for over 40 years,” said sorority member Jody Tilman when introducing Barth.

With tears in her eyes, Barth said she was humbled, grateful and overwhelmed by the recognition. She was presented with a yellow rose, Beta Sigma Phi’s symbol, a certificate and a monetary gift.

Tilman said Barth was singled out for efforts at Faith Christian Church, which she helped found and served as president of the board and choir director; her time as youth director at Grace Community Church; and singing at events in town including Memorial Day, Easter and Veterans Day ceremonies.

Also, Barth has devoted countless hours of service to P.E.O., a philanthropic and educational organization, as vice president, secretary and chaplain, and volunteer at the hospital.

Tilman also mentioned that Barth maintains the wreath display at the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Adams Boulevard and unofficially serves as the senior Uber driver for Boulder City.

“At Christmas time, you can see her ringing the Salvation Army bell outside the credit union,” Tilman said.

“I truly, truly do not feel as though I should be blessed with something like this,” Barth said when thanking sorority members for the honor.

The evening’s festivities also included presentation of the Eileen Conners Memorial Scholarship to Ryann Reese of Boulder City High School, who plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno; recognition for outstanding service among the individual chapters; a look back at each chapter’s accomplishments; and introduction of the theme for the coming year.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.