Photos courtesy Boulder City Library

Boulder City Library summer reading program winner Dillon Calton is accompanied by his mother Alicia Calton as he is presented with a new bike from Bill Grant of Boulder City Masonic Lodge No. 37, which donated the bicycle.

Logan Heisler, 13, is congratulated by Kimberly Diehm, Boulder City Library’s head of youth services, after winning a Kindle Fire HDX through the library’s summer reading program.

BOULDER CITY REVIEW