92°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
Community

Aviation heroes land at Chautauqua

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 7, 2022 - 4:34 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua) Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept ...
(Photo courtesy Boulder City Chautauqua) Nancy Hasty will portray Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept. 17, when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Pushing the Envelope" in the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Boulder City Chautauqua will be soaring to new heights and “Pushing the Envelope” when it returns later this month for performances at the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The aviation-themed event will feature Carol Starre-Kmiecik as Amelia Earhart at 6 p.m. Sept. 16; Nancy Hasty as Jackie Cochran at 1 p.m. Sept. 17; and Doug Mishler as Chuck Yeager at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.

Hasty, who has been a New York-based playwright and actor most of her life, said she had been working on her play about Cochran for a while, especially during downtime through the COVID-19 pandemic, and was getting ready to have it filmed as a documentary when Ihla Crowley, one of the Boulder City Chautauqua organizers, found her.

Mishler recommended that Cochran, who was a dear friend of Yeager, would be a good complement to the program.

“Chuck Yeager was her wingman,” Hasty said of the woman who broke more aviation records than anyone — male or female — but was forgotten by history. She held records for speed, altitude and distance, as well as being the first woman to break the sound barrier and fly a bomber.

During World War II, she, along with Nancy Love, was the head of the Women Airforce Service Pilots, which had about 1,000 civilian female pilots ferrying planes from factories to port cities. She also was a sponsor of the Mercury 13 women astronaut program.

Hasty said she discovered Cochran after moving to the Florida Panhandle to be closer to her mother. Cochran was from the same town, Muscogee.

Once she began researching Cochran’s life and reading the book “Superwoman Jacqueline Cochran: Family Memories about the Famous Pilot, Patriot, Wife &Businesswoman” by Billie Pittman Ayers, her niece, and Beth Dees, she learned that “her private life was a thousand times more interesting.”

“She had a pretty red hot reputation. She had an affair with a married man 42 years older than her, married at 14, had a baby three months later, and had a shiny, hot red roadster.”

Though she was the youngest of five children, Cochran’s early humble lifestyle caused her to leave home and later claim to be an orphan. Despite this, Hasty said she took care of her family members, providing food and clothing and moving them to California when she lived there.

“The fact that I get to play this firebrand is of such joy for me,” Hasty said. “It’s a real thrill to bring her back into consciousness.”

Hasty said her performance as Cochran is so spot on that even her own family thought she was the aviator when on stage.

She said she is excited to be a part of Chautauqua after being surrounded by it much of her life. The area in New York where she lived was built by Chautauqua New Yorkers, and the performances are “near and dear” to her.

She said loves the idea of its mission of bringing culture, knowledge, recreation and religion to people.

Musical entertainment by The Lenores, The Sanfords (featuring Noah Sanford), and Steve Cottrell will start the Friday, Saturday afternoon and evening performances, respectively.

Once again, a preshow dinner is being offered before the Friday and Saturday evening performances. Dinner, at $35 per person, will be a buffet featuring chicken cordon bleu, Burgundy beef tips, salad, dessert, and a glass of wine, beer or nonalcoholic beverage.

In addition to the performances, there will be an opportunity to meet with the Chautauqua artists during a meet and greet reception on Sept. 15. A $40 donation per person is being asked.

Details about the special events are available on the group’s website, bcchautauqua.org.

Tickets are $15 per performance and may be purchased by check or cash at Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way; Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Nevada Way.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Fly sticks can help trap the insects, which seem to be plentiful t ...
Monsoon season creates perfect conditions for flies
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Anyone watching HBO’s sci-fi series “Westworld” must be particularly creeped out by our current fly infestation, especially since the show filmed on location at Hoover Dam and Black Canyon this year. For folks not hip to this dystopian neo-Western, flies represent, well, pretty much the end of mankind as we know it.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Trunk or Treat will return to an in-person event this year aft ...
Many work on your be-fun-half
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

With nice weather right around the corner, many nonprofit organizations are busy planning their fundraising events to help fund their annual programming. These events are dual-purpose. First, they provide needed revenue to the organization so they can continue to do great works for us in Boulder City, therefore adding to our quality of life. Second, special events draw guests from around Southern Nevada into our community and provide needed revenue to the businesses in our community. When the business core is healthy, we see benefits citywide.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Boulder City artist Connie Burnett Ferraro painted a mural at ...
Mural brightens King’s walls, tells city’s history
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The halls of King Elementary School are now a lot more colorful as a new mural welcomes students and visitors through the office entrance. Done by Boulder City local artist Connie Burnett Ferraro, this mural shows the history of the community and Southern Nevada in general. Things such as the Hoover Dam, bighorn sheep and a TWA plane (which Ferraro says is her favorite) are all present.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Contestants and staff have a laugh at the high or low dice ro ...
Seniors show their competitive spirit
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Olympics were in town Friday, Aug. 19, as the Senior Center of Boulder City hosted a unique competition. Seniors and staff competed in a collection of activities that ranged from archery to basketball.

Black veterans in silver state win gold medals
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

America’s Black veterans have often been in the forefront of military history, although they have not always been given credit for their contributions. Nevada is home to many such individuals. Among other accolades, they can be described as thinkers, creatives, activists, doers, artists, historians and community leaders. There’s too many and too much to mention here.

(Photo courtesy Panariso family) Abigail Panariso of Boulder City was recently named the Vetera ...
Scout honored by VFW
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Through the eyes and experiences of our nation’s veterans, Abigail Panariso of Boulder City has learned what it means to be an American and feel that patriotic spirit.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled wi ...
Seen on Scene: At St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church’s 90th Anniversary
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Donna Raney shows off one of the displays filled with historical photos of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church during its 90th anniversary celebration Saturday. Visit www.bouldercityreview.com for more photos.

(Getty Images) Faith Christian Church will hold its second annual homemade ice cream contest at ...
Church to hold ice cream contest
By Boulder City Review

Ice cream fans will welcome the opportunity to showcase their skills at making the cold treat or sampling various flavors when Faith Christian Church holds its second annual homemade ice cream contest Sunday.

Dave Maxwell
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Flavors jelled dessert’s success
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Here’s a food item that everyone knows by name, from infants to those who are over 80 years of age. Everyone in Nevada knows it too, and it was even known a little bit back in Nevada’s Yesteryear.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City L ...
Legos, lights liven library
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.