Auxiliary comes out swinging on hospital’s behalf

When it comes to raising funds to support their cause, members of the auxiliary at Boulder City Hospital have come out swinging. Golf clubs.

The group will hold its inaugural Swing for Life golf tournament Saturday, March 28, at the Boulder City Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the group’s scholarship fund and raise money to help the hospital purchase items on its “wish list,” said Susan Johnson, co-chairman of the event.

Johnson said the auxiliary decided to host the golf tournament because it needed an additional way to raise funds to support its activities. Currently, its only sources of income are the members’ $10 annual dues and proceeds from sales at its gift shop inside the hospital.

“I was persuaded to join the Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary when I learned about their unique role in support of the Boulder City Hospital,” said Peggy Leavitt, co-chairman. “The auxiliary is not well-known in the community but their services are essential to the operations of the hospital.”

The scramble tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast and sign-in. A shotgun start is scheduled for 8 a.m.

There is a $100 fee per player, which includes the breakfast, golf, unlimited range balls prior to the event, use of a cart and luncheon.

Registration to play in the tournament closes Friday, March 14.

For more information, contact Johnson at rjnsj@cox.net or Leavitt at peggyleavitt4bccc@gmail.com.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

