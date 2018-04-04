Art Center receives ceramics kiln as gift

Boulder City’s Art Center has a new kiln, courtesy of the Boulder City Art Guild.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The mosaic at Sundial Park in Boulder City was created by firing pieces in the kiln at the Art Center at ABC Park.

The new kiln, one of three at the center at ABC Park on Adams Boulevard, replaces one that broke.

“We knew they needed one, and purchasing one was contemplated in the past,” said Boulder City Art Guild Vice President and Gallery Director Gina Marvin. “We didn’t buy it then, so we decided to do it now.”

The nonprofit guild spent $2,747 on the kiln, and its mission is to promote fine art in Southern Nevada.

The Art Center, run by the city, offers a number of classes for youths and adults, said facility coordinator Robin Kariam. Among their classes are ceramics, which uses two of the kilns. The other kiln is for glass projects.

Ceramic “spinner” bowls will be created at the art center and sold at the guild’s upcoming Spring ArtFest, scheduled for April 21 and 22 in Bicentennial Park.

The Art Center has two ceramics teachers, Craig Cory and Julie Connell, who use the kiln for their classes.

Connell has been teaching pottery for 32 years and said that ceramics must be fired twice in the kiln before completion. The first firing — the bisque firing — takes about six hours. After that, color and glaze are applied and pieces are placed back into the kiln for another eight to 12 hours in the high firing.

Another way the guild, which has been operating for more than 40 years, supports local arts is by providing mini-scholarships to the art center.

Marvin said the number of scholarships varies depending on how many people are taking the classes and the cost of the class. Most recently, it provided $750 in scholarships to eight art center students, including two in the ceramics class.

“We do that on a regular basis,” she said. “We really want to continue to help people enjoy the classes.”

For more information about the Art Center and what classes are available, contact the Boulder Parks and Recreation Office at 702-589-9609.

