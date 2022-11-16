‘Angels’ sought to help community’s children, seniors

Once again, Emergency Aid of Boulder City is looking to the city’s angels to help those in need this holiday season.

(File photo) Emergency Aid of Boulder's Angel Tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, on Monday. The annual holiday gift-giving project continues through Dec. 9.

The group will set up its Angel Tree in the lobby of Boulder Dam Credit Union on Nov. 21. Tags on the tree feature requests by children and senior citizens, who are clients of the nonprofit organization that assists the less fortunate.

“There are many … who are struggling with the effects of the economy,” said Kathleen Wood, co-chairman of the Angel Tree committee. “We are preparing for many families and seniors needing our help to have a joyful holiday season.”

Volunteers at the Angel Tree desk at the credit union can help those wanting to help select a tag and explain the shopping process.

Anyone not comfortable with shopping can drop off a Visa gift card, cash or a check.

Unwrapped gift requests and donations must be returned to the desk at the credit union no later than closing time Dec. 9.

Pancakes &Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 19, will kick off the gift-giving project. Scheduled from 8-10 a.m. at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and beverages will be served in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift or Visa gift card, cash, check donation.

A special drawing is planned for those attending.

The Elks lodge is hosting the breakfast.

“Our committee would like to say thank you to all of those who will be stopping by the Angel Tree and helping us provide some joy, happiness and relief during these challenging times,” added Wood.

