53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

‘Angels’ sought to help community’s children, seniors

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:50 pm
 
(File photo) Emergency Aid of Boulder's Angel Tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Uni ...
(File photo) Emergency Aid of Boulder's Angel Tree will be set up at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, on Monday. The annual holiday gift-giving project continues through Dec. 9.

Once again, Emergency Aid of Boulder City is looking to the city’s angels to help those in need this holiday season.

The group will set up its Angel Tree in the lobby of Boulder Dam Credit Union on Nov. 21. Tags on the tree feature requests by children and senior citizens, who are clients of the nonprofit organization that assists the less fortunate.

“There are many … who are struggling with the effects of the economy,” said Kathleen Wood, co-chairman of the Angel Tree committee. “We are preparing for many families and seniors needing our help to have a joyful holiday season.”

Volunteers at the Angel Tree desk at the credit union can help those wanting to help select a tag and explain the shopping process.

Anyone not comfortable with shopping can drop off a Visa gift card, cash or a check.

Unwrapped gift requests and donations must be returned to the desk at the credit union no later than closing time Dec. 9.

Pancakes &Pajamas on Saturday, Nov. 19, will kick off the gift-giving project. Scheduled from 8-10 a.m. at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway, pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and beverages will be served in exchange for a donation of an unwrapped gift or Visa gift card, cash, check donation.

A special drawing is planned for those attending.

The Elks lodge is hosting the breakfast.

“Our committee would like to say thank you to all of those who will be stopping by the Angel Tree and helping us provide some joy, happiness and relief during these challenging times,” added Wood.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Meals on Wheels Coordinator Regina Garcia and Volunteer Coor ...
Food drive to aid seniors
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The Senior Center of Boulder City is accepting donations during the month of November for its first canned food drive.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) Flowers from one of the bells shrubs can be found on a tour of the ...
Get landscape questions answered on gardens tours
By Bob Morris Gardening

Join the master gardener docents for guided tours of the beautiful and interesting University of Nevada, Reno Extension gardens (8050 Paradise Road at the corner of Windmill Lane) as well as its interior courtyard. There are lots of different plants to look and learn about. Learn which plants performed the best and why. Learn which plants use the least amount of water and, finally, where you can get them.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
Entries sought for Christmas parade
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Figuring out the proper method to cook a Thanksgiving turkey can b ...
Turkey cooking gobbledygook simplified
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The aroma of a roasting turkey filling our home is inextricably related to Thanksgiving. The association is so strong, this national holiday, officially declared by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, is informally called Turkey Day.

(Photo courtesy of Connor Mozur) Connor Mozur created signs for the Boulder City Library warni ...
Scout earns Eagle honor
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School freshman Connor Mozur has earned the highest ranking possible from the Boy Scouts of America: Eagle Scout. Only 4 percent of Scouts have earned Eagle Scout ranking since the Boy Scouts of America’s inception in 1911.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Boulder City firefighter Walt West answers questions from a ...
Tales of Tails
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) How much water a rose needs depends on its size and the temperature.
Artificial turf can overheat trees
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have three trees in my backyard that are showing some branches dying. I recently had my lawn replaced with artificial grass and was wondering if it was because of that.

(Photo courtesy Desert Sun Realty) Terry and Jeri Goodkind designed the 1,712-square-foot secon ...
B-hill estate of late author for sale
By Valerie Putnam Special to the Boulder City Review

Best known for the fantasy series “The Sword of Truth,” the late novelist Terry Goodkind’s creative expression is evident throughout his Boulder City estate.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Entries in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas ...
Entries sought for holiday contests
By Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents are invited to participate in the Boulder City Review’s annual holiday contests.