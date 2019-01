Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

The names of Boulder City children who need a little extra help to make the holiday brighter fill Emergency Aid of Boulder City’s Angel Tree at Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. Gifts are needed for children from newborn to age 18. About 30 children are expected to receive new bicycles, an Emergency Aid representative said. The tree will be up through Dec. 5; gifts will be available for pickup Dec. 13.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review