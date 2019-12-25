Angelic Helpers
Emergency Aid of Boulder City
Emergency Aid of Boulder City distributed Christmas gifts from the basement of Boulder City Library on Saturday, Dec. 21, as part of its annual Angel Tree program. Fifty-four families and 125 children were given presents, as were long-term care patients at Boulder City Hospital and residents of Mountain Vista Care Center and Quail Ridge, clients of Lend A Hand of Boulder City and senior citizens who rely on Emergency Aid. Kathy Mills, left, and Lori McHugh helped distribute the gifts.