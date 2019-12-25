Angelic Helpers

Let’s end the year on a high note with a lovely, low-stress cocktail party for New Year’s Eve, shall we? As the host, you’re relieved of the expense and effort of providing a full meal. A selection of hors d’oeuvres allows guests to nibble and nosh throughout the evening as they wish. And you can limit the time to a few hours without looking like a Grinch. For a party lasting until the midnight toast, you’ll want to start no earlier than 8 p.m.