Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Michael Cole, former state and local president of Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Basic Aerie No. 2672 in Henderson, presents a $5,100 donation for St. Jude's Ranch for Children to its Executive Director Christina Vela. Vela presented a plaque designed by one of the residents to Cole as a thank you. Included in the donation is a grant from the National Grand Eagles office in Ohio.