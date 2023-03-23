45°F
Advice on raised planter beds, star jazmine plants

By Bob Morris Boulder City Review
March 22, 2023 - 6:36 pm
 
Redwood or cedar are still the best coices for building raised beds. Just plan on replacing them at least every 10 years. (Photo courtesy of Bob Morris)
Star jasmin is generally a good choice for the local climate as it does not suffer freeze damage until temperatures drop below 10 degrees. (Photo courtesy of Bob Morris)

Q. I need to replace my raised beds this year. The old ones are made from cedar and have lasted 10-12 years. I am considering switching to pressure-treated due to the cost difference. My question is, is that OK for my vegetables? I am told that the chemicals used today are not a real health risk. Any thoughts or comment would be helpful.

A. The best wood for making raised beds naturally, without human-made preservatives, are redwood and cedar. The fastest decaying woods are “pines.” Ask your provider which preservatives are used in your wood. The older chemicals used combinations of arsenic, chromium, creosote, and pentachlorophenol. The older chemicals killed everything including humans if the concentration was strong enough.

My understanding is that the chemicals used to treat lumber now are not as much of a health problem as the older ones, but they can still be a health problem. The typical lumber preservatives used now in the homeowner lumber industry are: Alkaline copper quaternary (ACQ), borates, copper azole, copper naphthenate, copper-HDO (Ncyclohexyldiazeniumdioxy-copper), and polymeric betaine. Coppers are still a good bet for disease (rot) control but they may, at the least, cause some nasal irritations. Find out if the treatment used is acceptable for raised beds before purchasing.

They are still chemicals but chemicals which may not pose as much of a health problem for humans (and groundwater) as the older chemicals. You can’t get away from “chemicals” but you can pick chemicals which are “safer” to use around humans and the environment.

Getting ten years out of a raised bed is acceptable. I would still use redwood or cedar, and plan for replacement, instead of preservatives.

Q. I have a star jasmine and it froze last winter. What can I do to get it back?

A. Where are you located? That plant doesn’t freeze until it gets winter temperatures around 5 degrees F (USDA plant hardiness Zone 7) or perhaps a little bit colder. I would suggest that your winter temperatures may not be warm enough and you might be in the wrong USDA hardiness zone for this plant. In Las Vegas we are in USDA zones 8b through 9a (Sunset zone 11).

If the top froze to the ground, you might be able to grow it as an herbaceous perennial which means it might come back from the roots or crown after the top freezes to the ground. Some winter tender plants will do that. It just depends on the plant.

One of our plants that will “come back” after mild winter freezing temperatures is bougainvillea. Apply a layer of wood chip mulch to keep the roots or crown from freezing and apply water and fertilizer when it starts to grow again. When winter temperatures approach freezing temperatures, surround the plant with wood chips. I use a one or five-gallon plastic container filled with wood chips to protect the plant from winter cold until the warmer temperatures of spring arrive.

Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
By John Przybys Special to the Boulder City Review

As if the return of allergy season weren’t bothersome enough, the lingering presence of COVID-19 adds another layer of unease to every sneeze, runny nose and sore throat.

(File/Boulder City Review)
Program aids survivors of Army veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

When Army families require assistance after the loss of a loved one, the Army is committed to help them through its Survivor Outreach Services program.

Best Bets, March 23-29
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

1 BIG CLEAN: In addition to serving as a central point for donations of unwanted items, residents will be able to recycle a large range of things at the Big Clean event as well as having documents securely shredded. There is a limit of five boxes of documents to be shredded per vehicle.

City breaks ground on replacing historic lawn
By Mark Credico Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City broke ground on replacing the lawn in front of the Lower Colorado Basin Bureau of Reclamation’s Regional Administration building above Wilbur Square Park on Friday.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous
By Norma Vally Home Matters

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.