Adopt-a-Streetscape comes to Boulder City

“Clean, Green Boulder City.” “Be Kind. Be Boulder.”

As someone who grew up in Boulder City, I know how much we take pride in these mottoes. We value hard work, volunteerism, and a clean community. My experience in the Public Works Department has taught me that people genuinely care about this great community, and our city employees do what they can to make our city approachable and welcoming.

The city of Boulder City maintains 92 miles of public roads — that includes both sides of the street and the medians as well. Our streets and landscape crews do an exceptional job at maintenance and upkeep. The reality is that sometimes, it is hard to keep up that pristine appearance. Sadly, some people litter. Weeds grow quickly. Wind can cause garbage and debris to fly away.

Like the saying goes: there is pride in ownership. If you own something, you tend to take better care of it. Why can’t we apply that to Boulder City streets and adjacent streetscape or landscaped areas? The Nevada Department of Transportation has seen great success with their Adopt-A-Highway Program for community groups (and individuals) volunteering to clean up highways over the past 35 years. The program allows a diverse group of organizations or companies to sign up for a specific roadway and maintain/enhance the highway at no cost to the group. More than 40 other states have similar programs, promoting civic responsibility and community spirit.

Starting this fall, community organizations, families and individuals will be able to “Adopt-a-Streetscape” to beautify streets in our great city! Working with our Department of Public Works, groups can apply for a permit to work on maintaining a streetscape four times a year at their convenience. This could be a great opportunity for companies, scouting groups, school clubs, social organizations, churches and others to accomplish worthwhile tasks that keep our streets looking great.

Safety is always our primary concern. Groups or individuals will need to notify the Public Works office at least five working days in advance of the effort. (Work cannot be scheduled on state holidays.) Volunteers will be asked if they see something hazardous or too heavy to lift, contact the city’s Public Works office immediately. Volunteers must wear OSHA approved reflective vests and stay a reasonable and safe distance from passing traffic at all times. The city will issue up to 20 reflective vests to groups once the volunteers sign the participation agreement form. The city will provide bags for trash removal, and will send a crew to collect the trash at the site.

For their efforts, the city will install signage celebrating the group or individuals on the streetscape. My hope is that it could grow into a rite of passage of sorts: maybe Eagle Scouts take on a street for their project. Or high school classes could compete over which class did a better job. If you are interested in the Adopt-a-Streetscape program, visit https://bcnv.org/221/Public-Works for the application and details. Thank you for supporting this amazing community!

Gary Poindexter is the public works director for the city.