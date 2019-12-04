2019 Holiday Events

Mike Pacini, chairman of Santa's Electric Night Parade, dressed for the occasion at the 2018 parade. This year's event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

DEC. 5, LUMINARIA AND LAS POSADAS:

The yearly free event starts at 6 p.m. and is hosted by the Boulder City United Methodist Church. It features a processional, live nativity, music and a singalong. It will be held in the old gym at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Hot chocolate will be served afterward.

DEC. 6, FIFTH STREET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Join Dale Ryan and Dyanah Musgrave at 5:30 p.m. as they turn on the lights at their home at 1525 Fifth St. for the first time this season. This marks the 16th year Ryan has transformed the front yard of their home into a winter wonderland with a ski lift, merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, trains, snowmen and other holiday accents. Dance Etc. will be there from 5-5:30 p.m., performing a few routines as well as a vocal solo by Rory Leavitt. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat will also join the festivities.

DEC. 6, CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: Boulder City’s official Christmas tree in Frank Crowe Park on Nevada Way at Cherry Street in downtown Boulder City will herald the holiday season as Santa, Mrs. Claus and Jingle Cat help turn on the lights. They will flip the switch, or wave a magic wand, at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment and hot chocolate. There is no admission fee.

DEC. 6, PAJAMA TRAIN: Part of the Southern Nevada Railway, this special train ride takes place Fridays and Saturdays in the evening at 6 and 8. Train rides are scheduled for Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, as well as Dec. 22 and 23. The train departs from the depot at 601 Yucca St. For tickets visit http://bit.ly/2XzdhTL.

DEC. 7, HOLIDAY BAZAAR: P.E.O. Chapter K will hold its 41st annual event at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be baked goods, Golden Knights and Raiders themed items and more. Weather permitting, there will be light refreshments and Santa’s bargain table on the patio.

DEC. 7, CHRISTMAS COOKIE SALE: Faith Christian Church continues its sweet holiday tradition with its annual cookie sale. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd. Cookies are sold by the pound. For more information, call 702-293-2454.

DEC. 7, DOODLEBUG CRAFT BAZAAR: This large craft show is presented by the Boulder City Community Club and features handmade crafts from artists throughout the Southwest. It’s free and open to the public. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. More than 130 vendors are scheduled to participate.

DEC. 7: LAKE MEAD HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Visitors can stop by the Desert Discovery Center at the Alan Bible Visitor Center in Lake Mead National Recreation Area and talk with rangers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be discounted items for sale in the visitor center’s store during the open house. The visitor center is at 10 Lakeshore Road.

DEC. 7, SANTA TRAIN: The Santa Train begins its first run of the season at 10 a.m. Riders take the train out to Railroad Pass and then return to the depot at 601 Yucca St. They can also ride the live steamer trains for a donation. The Eureka wood-fired steam locomotive will also return this year for special runs, and the maintenance facility will be transformed for a Holiday Extravaganza with four scales of model railroads, vendors with used trains and swap meet tables. Additional dates for the Santa Train are Dec. 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. There are six runs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. For tickets or more information, email tickets@nevadasouthern.com or call 702-486-5952.

DEC. 7, SANTA’S PICTURE PARTY: Children can take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and will receive a free coloring book and goodie bag. It goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place on the stage in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Attendees can also sneak a picture with Jingle Cat if they can find her hiding spot in the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar.

DEC. 7: SNOWBALL FIGHT: Presented by the Boulder City Little League in Wilbur Square Park, 999 Colorado St., this community snowball fight will take place from noon to 2 p.m. It costs $5 per person, and all proceeds go to the Little League group. Those who want to can preregister at Boulder City Family Mortuary, 833 Nevada Way, Suite 1. People can also register the day of the event.

DEC. 7, SANTA’S ELECTRIC NIGHT PARADE: This free parade features lighted floats, bands, marching groups and more. It starts at 4:30 p.m. on Nevada Way near Wilbur Square Park and will travel through the downtown area to Fifth Street.

DEC. 7, S’MORE MAKING: Rangers and volunteers will be making s’mores at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area headquarters, 601 Nevada Way, during the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade.

DEC. 7, PARADE OF LIGHTS: The Lake Mead Boating Association’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. It features boats decorated in lights and other Christmas decorations. Those who want to enter a decorated boat need to register by 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade can be viewed from Boulder Beach. Contact the Lake Mead Boating Association at http://bit.ly/2Ag4RqL or email searay300da@aol.com for more information.

DEC. 7: PARADE OF LIGHTS CRUISE: Cruise aboard the Desert Princess paddle wheeler on Lake Mead as she leads the annual parade of lights. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available for purchase. For tickets or more information, visit https://www.lakemeadcruises.com/special-offers/specials-packages/specialty-cruises/parade-of-lights-cruise.

DEC. 13: ‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’: Duffy Hudson returns to the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., to present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. The free performance begins at 2 p.m. in the community room.

DEC. 14, PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Christian Center Church is hosting a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus from 8-11 a.m. at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. Pancakes and bacon will be served, and those attending will have the opportunity to have a picture taken with Santa. Admission is by donation only, with proceeds helping the less fortunate in Boulder City through the church’s benevolence fund.

DEC. 14: HOME TOUR: Presented by the Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women, the home tour features six stops. It goes from 1-4 p.m., and tickets are $15. Tour participants can visit the homes in any order. Maps to the locations will be given out at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where tickets can be purchased the day of the tour.

DEC. 14: BEST DAM WINE WALK: The wine walk begins at 4 p.m. at The Spa Life, 402 Nevada Way, and features an ugly sweater contest. Tickets are $25; attendees can also receive $5 off if they bring back a previous Best Dam Wine Walk glass.

DEC. 14: 13TH ANNUAL NIGHT OF LIGHTS: Join St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., for its family-friendly community event that features entertainment, games, arts, crafts, music, a hayride and pictures with Santa (who is expected to arrive at 5:45 p.m. in a special vehicle). Festivities are scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Admission is free, but a $10 wristband will provide access to activities and entertainment. Food and beverages will be available separately for purchase.

ANGORA FAMILY NATIVITY: In its 63rd year, the Angora Family Nativity is now open at 1296 Lynwood St. in the Gingerwood Mobile Home Park. It is open 24/7 and best viewed after dark.