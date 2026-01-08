Boulder City man accused of downloading child sexual abuse images

Terry Sylvanie, 49, was arrested Dec. 19 and remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday, according to online jail records.

A Boulder City man is accused of downloading several videos and images depicting child sexual abuse, according to court records.

Sylvanie’s criminal complaint, filed in Boulder City Justice Court on Dec. 22, accuses him of downloading the material “on or about” March 11, 2025.

He faces at least five counts of preparing, advertising or distributing material depicting child sexual abuse images, according to court records.

The abuse material he is accused of downloading featured children ranging in age from infancy to 8, according to Sylvanie’s criminal complaint.

Sylvanie is being represented by a public defender, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 13 before Boulder City Justice of the Peace Christopher Tilman, according to online court records.

The Clark County public defender’s office could not immediately be reached, and a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, which oversees the county jail, did not immediately respond to a request to interview Sylvanie.

A Boulder City spokesperson told the Boulder City Review that Sylvanie’s arrest was not the result of an investigation by Boulder City police. Boulder City Justice Court on Tuesday denied a public records request for Sylvanie’s arrest report, citing the FBI as the agency in custody of the report.

FBI Las Vegas Division Public Affairs Officer Sandy Breault said in an emailed statement on Friday that the bureau could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation unless charges are filed.

A search for Sylvanie’s name as a defendant in U.S. District Court for Nevada yielded no results as of Tuesday.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky. Boulder City Review Editor Ron Eland contributed to this report.