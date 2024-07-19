89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Who did more for veterans?

By Chuck Baker
July 19, 2024 - 7:06 am
 

Did President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump do more for America’s veterans? It all depends how one keeps score: Introduce laws? Pass laws? Do large things, or many small things? Important things, or things that were not so important?Below are two examples according to Military.com.

Biden shepherded through the PACT Act, which has been described as the biggest expansion of veterans’ benefits in a generation. Trump’s biggest veteran-related legislation was the Mission Act, which expanded veterans’ ability to seek VA-funded care outside of the VA system.

But, overall, veterans’ organizations have celebrated the PACT Act as a historic achievement.

“Simply put, the bill represents the largest expansion of VA care and benefits for those exposed to harmful substances during their military service in history,” Joe Parsetich, then the national commander for the Disabled American Veterans, said at the time of the passage in 2022.

The Mission Act, meanwhile, was an effort to fix issues with the earlier Choice Act, a 2014 law that was borne out of the VA wait-time scandal. Trump often incorrectly refers to his achievement as “Choice,” even though the earlier bill with the same name was signed by his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

Someone who may have benefited from the passage of the Mission Act, for that individual, it’s the most important thing,” said Patrick Murray, legislative director at the Veterans for Foreign Wars. “Someone who may have had a rare cancer that was benefited by the PACT Act, that’s the most important thing to them. So, different veterans who had different illnesses, injuries, disabilities, whatever, may have benefited from either of the bills and, to those veterans, that’s the most important thing.”

Overall, did Biden heap more praise on veterans than Trump? I’m registered nonpartisan, so I’m not asking anyone to choose one or the other, and I’m not certain who helped veterans more. We’ll see how things work out in November.

THE LATEST
bcr default image
A story of reconciliation amidst division
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I keep going into the week when it is time for me to write a column with an idea that I know I want to write about but events keep pushing that idea further out into the future.

bcr default image
Holy smokes!
By Rod Woodbury

Two weeks ago on June 25, I received messages from panicked individuals at the Elks Lodge RV Park stating that the Boulder City Fire Department had been conducting a controlled burn that had gotten out of control.

bcr default image
July is PR Month
By Jennifer Spinkelink Parks and Recreation Department

For nearly 40 years, the nation has celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation.

bcr default image
July 4 safety and awareness checklist
By Norma Vally

As we celebrate our great nation’s birthday, let’s run down this safety and awareness checklist so we can have a blast this 4th… but only the good kind.

bcr default image
“Be Kind, Be Boulder” this Fourth of July
By Joe Hardy

Happy Birthday, America! Today, we celebrate an act of autonomy and sovereignty that happened in 1776, nearly 250 years ago: the Founding Fathers signing of the Declaration of Independence established this great nation. (It would be another 155 years before Boulder City’s founders arrived to construct Hoover Dam!)

bcr default image
Ensuring fire safety at Lake Mead
By Maxwell Dotson

At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, our mission extends beyond preserving the natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

bcr default image
Independence Day in Boulder City
By Eric L. Lundgaard

I was elected to the Boulder City council long ago. Believe me, there were more exciting events that occurred during city council meetings in the mid-to-late 1980s than there are at present. We had Skokie Lennon who arrived in the council meetings while standing at the back of the room. When he had something to say he would erupt with the statement “can you hear me?” Of course we could since he was the loudest person in the room. He would say what he had to say and then leave.

bcr default image
Nothing to fear

A June 13 letter by Norma Vally claimed Pride Month in Boulder City is an example of identity politics that will cause divisiveness in our safe, kind, and welcoming town. I cannot disagree more.

bcr default image
Save me some confetti eggs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s edition, I wrote a preview of the upcoming July 4 celebration and described Boulder City’s biggest day of the year as if a Norman Rockwell painting had come alive and jumped off the canvas. I had a few people praise me for that description, saying it’s the perfect way to do so.

bcr default image
Stuff I learned from my dad
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is that time of year in Newspaper World when we are going back through issues from the past year trying to decide what, if anything, is worth submitting for the annual Nevada Press Foundation Awards.