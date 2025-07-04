95°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Dispelling the myths of organ donation

By Mayor Joe Hardy
July 3, 2025 - 7:42 pm
 

Long before I was mayor of Boulder City, before I was a state legislator, I started a long, rewarding career as a physician. Two of the hardest things about being a doctor is, 1) telling someone that their loved one has died, and 2) sharing news about critical, potentially-fatal conditions.

We as a society don’t like to talk about death, but as Benjamin Franklin wrote in 1789, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Have you ever considered what should happen to your remains after death?

At the present time, there are 105,622 people nationwide waiting for a transplant; 664 of them live right here in Nevada. The Nevada Donor Network helps facilitate organ donations statewide. Every day in the United States, approximately 17 people die waiting for a transplant.

One organ donor can save up to eight people waiting for a heart, liver, lungs and more. Tissues such as corneas, skin, bone, tendons, heart valves, and blood vessels can also be donated, helping up to 75 people.

There are many myths about organ transplant:

“I’m not healthy enough to donate.”

You do not have to be in perfect health to donate. Obviously, it helps to be in good health. If you are a living donor (donating a kidney or part of a lung, liver, pancreas or intestine), you may be ineligible if you have certain conditions such as cancer, HIV, or active substance use disorder. Speak with your physician if you are not sure.

“If I’m in a hospital, staff won’t save me because they want organs.”

As physicians, we take an oath “to apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures which are required.” Doctors do not consider organ donor status. Donors receive the same life-saving treatment at the hospital as those who are not organ donors.

“It’s against my religion/faith.”

Most major religions approve of organ donation, including Catholicism, Judaism, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Islam. Speak with a member of your clergy regarding organ donation if you are not sure.

“I’m too old to donate.”

You’re never too old to donate – there’s no cutoff age for organ donation.

Living organ donations are becoming more common. Many of these are between relatives, friends or coworkers. In these cases, called “directed donations” the donor agrees to donate an organ to a specific person. But not all organs are compatible. In these cases, if blood tests show the donor and recipient are not a medical match, paired donation may be an option.

I highly recommend if you’re considering living organ donation, that you speak with your family, friends, and your physician. Visit www.donatelife.org to learn more.

As a legislator, I was fortunate to participate in sensitive discussions and decisions to include the opportunity to register as an organ donor when obtaining driver’s licenses or ID cards, as indicated by a heart symbol. To date, 1.6 million Nevadans have registered. If you decide to be an organ donor upon death, make sure that your family is aware and consider adding it to your will, along with any other health-care directives. For more information on organ donation in Nevada visit www.nvdonor.org.

As physicians, we are trained and do anticipate varied responses and feelings about personal and family organ donations. Even the decision to accept the virtual gift of life extension is not done lightly or without thoughtful counseling.

There are so many ways to give hope to people, being a willing organ donor is one.

It is your decision.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Drive-in theaters: A dying form of entertainment
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The other day I saw something on how few movie drive-ins there are these days and it got me thinking about my memories of drive-ins.

bcr default image
Sleeping in cars, helping homeless veterans
By Chuck N. Baker

If you are a homeless veteran, would you care to sleep in an abandoned automobile, in an old vehicle with no heat or A/C?

bcr default image
Wouldn’t it be nice?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

So the other day, Ron and I were talking about death.

bcr default image
Lest we forget
By Rod Woodbury

Over the last 200 years, life expectancy worldwide has nearly doubled. Today, many live well into their 80s or 90s and beyond.

bcr default image
The bumpy road to compromise
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Ever since I can remember, parking in our business district has been a topic for conversation in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Your love from relations and relationships
By Eric Lungaard

How is it that humanity is becoming lonelier while the population of the planet is rapidly rising beyond eight billion people? We are talking with each other less in person, demonstrating love with our presence. Our hearts stir when we are with those we love, don’t they?

bcr default image
BC knows how to honor its students
By Ron Eland

For the third time since being back in Boulder City, I got to attend and cover the high school graduation.

While not the best photo since I cropped and zoomed in but in the middle of the photo is a quit ...
Was that a cow that just flew by?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

I had intentions of writing this month about my goal these past 18 months of gathering experiences as opposed to material things, especially as I get older.