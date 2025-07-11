Importance of saving water

Lake Mead seemed to be on the rebound since the federal Tier One Shortage declaration in 2021.

The nation’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, supplies water to about 25 million people, including the cities of Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles. Hoover Dam generates hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people in Nevada, Arizona and California. In late 2024, lake levels had rose nearly 20 feet in two years of escalated conservation efforts.

Unfortunately, the latest measurements show the levels are dropping once again, with Lake Mead at only 31% full. Levels measured two feet lower in June, due in part to dry conditions here and a below-average snowfall in the Colorado Rockies. Experts say the lake could hit a record low in May 2027.

Most of the water used indoors in Southern Nevada gets treated and returned to Lake Mead. Outdoors, the water generally feeds grass, shrubs and trees, or it evaporates under the hot summer sun. There are ways to maintain a healthy landscape without using too much water.

Remember to set your clock to follow mandatory summer watering restrictions. Don’t water between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. from May 1 through August 31, and never on Sunday. Watering early morning or later evening will minimize evaporation.

Make the weather work for your landscape: don’t water when it’s been raining. And avoid watering when it is windy.

Drip irrigation systems are inexpensive attachments that deliver water to plants, shrubs and trees slowly and in a more efficient manner. They need to run longer but less frequently than sprinkler systems. Once a week, test sprinkler heads and drip emitters, and adjust or repair as needed. Water plants, trees and shrubs only four days a week with drip irrigation May 1 through August 31.

Take the guesswork out of irrigation and invest in a smart irrigation controller. These devices automatically adjust your watering according to the weather, and some models even allow you to control them via a smartphone. If you are out of town and it starts to rain, the smart irrigation controller will not water your yard. Both the city of Boulder City and the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) offer substantial rebates.

Finally, consider getting rid of your lawn entirely. Homeowners can apply for a rebate of $3 per square foot of grass removed and replaced with desert landscaping for the first 10,000 square feet ($1.50 per every additional square foot). Businesses, HOA’s, and multifamily properties can apply for a rebate of $3 per square foot of functional turf removed and replaced with desert landscaping for the first 10,000 square feet and $2 per square foot for non-functional turf ($1.50 per every additional square foot for functional turf and $1 for non-functional turf thereafter). Lower water usage could mean lower bills and less maintenance.

Visit www.bcnv.org/rebates and www.snwa.com/rebates for more information.

Businesses, HOA’s, and multifamily properties must get rid of non-functional grass by December 31, 2026. AB356, the Nevada law prohibiting irrigation at businesses, multi-family properties, HOA’s and other commercial properties, takes effect. The law will help Southern Nevada save 4.5 billion gallons of water annually once fully implemented.

As we get into the hottest part of summer, I hope we all do our part to conserve this important resource and stay water smart!