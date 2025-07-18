A look at different sides of war

It’s near impossible to live in the United States and not know that history tells us during World War II the majority of the nation got behind what was called “the good war” and rallied in many ways.

It’s near impossible to live in the United States and not know that history tells us during World War II the majority of the nation got behind what was called “the good war” and rallied in many ways.

Men and women lined up to join the military, and the civilian population did its part to help in any way it could. When the Korean War reared its head not long after the end of World War II, the population was just a bit reluctant, but still people served. Many veterans signed up again to fight in Korea. We didn’t win that war, and we’re still under a somewhat shaky truce with North Korea.

When the Vietnam War slowly (and illegally, some say), entered our lives we said “OK,” and went along with it. But by the end we realized it was not worth fighting for. Many Americans (including friends of mine) and others lost their lives while losing that war. (Full disclosure, I’m an Army Vietnam vet.)

Afghanistan and other countries in the Mideast again tested our mettle. Are we safer now? Is our military up to defending the nation today if we went to war with Russia, North Korea, China? We currently turn away many recruits because they are not physically fit, or they lack educational skills.

The question can be put to many knowledgeable people and organizations, too many to access here. But I want to briefly mention two groups of individuals that could possibly be associated with that question.

The Youth Leadership Authority in Henderson is led locally by Marie Tomao. While not a military organization as such, and while not all teenage participants will join the Marines, the group is supported partly by elements of the U.S. Marine Corps. Select teenagers sign up each year for a summer of leadership challenges that include physical endurance and, according to Tomao, “true grit.”

Marine Corps recruiters helped with some training this year. Two sergeants who are members of the Leadership board gave talks on what it means to become a Marine, and the lasting brotherhood it brings. (I’m familiar with that, one of my sons is currently a Marine!) I believe these youthful individual members would stand up and defend against America’s enemies if it ever comes to that.

On the other end of the spectrum there is a group of veterans “against the war” who are members of the anti-military organization About Face. Which war? All wars, apparently. Members recently held a sit-in at the U.S. Capitol building to demand an end of military mobilization on U.S. streets. They want “no wars for private profit” and better benefits for veterans. The organization is also planning an upcoming Right to Refuse Campaign, which calls on soldiers to refuse mobilization while expanding and securing what it says is their legal right to do so.

I’m not asking anyone to support those groups, although I am generally against war. But About Face certainly paints a different picture on some U.S. veterans that does not reflect their mood during World War II or the Korean War. The Leadership Youth Authority on the other hand does provide support for America and its core values while indirectly supporting the military.

And we can’t forget about the Department of Veterans Affairs, charged with providing services to the men and women who leave the military. As of this writing, plans to fire tens of thousands of VA employees have been abandoned. But it is predicted that as many as 30,000 workers will leave through resignations, retirements and general attrition. That will shrink the federal budget. But will it also shrink the level of care the VA currently provides? And since some individuals consider joining the military because of medical and educational VA benefits after service, will that group of potential recruits fade away? Of course we’re no longer living in the 1940s. And history marches on.