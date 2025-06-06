The bumpy road to compromise

Ever since I can remember, parking in our business district has been a topic for conversation in Boulder City.

So when the subject of repairs and reconstruction on Nevada Way came up a few years ago, the council suggested city staff to go out and talk to those impacted most: local business owners. Boulder City staff invited them to share input starting in May 2022, continuing into recent weeks. It is always our goal at City Hall to have thoughtful conversations with stakeholders and residents. But sometimes, we find the road is bumpy before we reach the finish line.

The impetus for change? The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada asked Boulder City for a list of much-needed projects. Nevada Way from Wyoming to Colorado qualified, it has been in disrepair for more than 20 years due to traffic and extreme weather conditions. In addition, the water service lines under the street are 50 years old. And we must update areas that don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Staff considered options, and realized how to get the most out of three major repairs: first, merge them into one project. Second, make our downtown safe, vibrant and accessible without ripping up the road multiple times. Plus, we could get it all done in a fraction of time, meaning less disruption to businesses and traffic.

One of the major concerns we have in the City Hall is for people who use wheelchairs or walkers not having enough space to move along the sidewalks. We want everyone to feel welcome. Many businesses in Boulder City hold “encroachment licenses” that allow them to place goods and tables on the sidewalk outside their establishments. (This was especially helpful during the pandemic, when restrictions made it impossible for customers to be close to one another.) Our businesses deserve our support. We wanted to help our businesses, but we also have a moral and legal obligation to make our community accessible. Visitors and residents should all have unencumbered access to public sidewalks.

Staff thought they had found the green light: they believed they would get a strong consensus, so they started to move forward with a design plan. Then, social media feedback caused staff to hit the brakes. City staff rolled up their sleeves, pulled out their pencils and went back to the drawing table. In typical Boulder City fashion, in a matter of less than a week, city staff brought forward one of the original concept designs (with some minor changes) to meet concerns.

Staff believes this plan protects the economic interests of business owners while recognizing the need to increase parking as well as provide better accessibility. The plan was well-discussed at a town hall session, where people could review the plans and speak face-to-face with their neighbors. We have been grateful for feedback, constructive observations, insightful comments and suggestions at the town hall, as well as at city council meetings. The proposed plan has received approval from 94% of impacted business owners.

This is not the first time in the past three years that we have stopped to get additional input. City staff found a solution that balances the needs of all who love downtown. They were genuine in listening to ideas and trying to align projects to meet the needs of those impacted most. With so many good people engaged in this bump in the road, I am optimistic that we will come to smooth, well-paved solutions.