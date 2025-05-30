BC knows how to honor its students

For the third time since being back in Boulder City, I got to attend and cover the high school graduation.

I’ve covered several graduations in a variety of communities during my career but there is definitely something special about covering your alma mater. For those keeping score at home, I was class of 1987.

I have to say, Boulder City knows how to honor their graduates. It starts off the with the Grad Walk, now in its 10th year. It’s hard not to get a little choked up where you see the elementary kids out on the sidewalk waiting to get a high-five from the passing seniors. In their eyes, they’re like rock stars. Kudos to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner for starting such a great tradition.

The senior assembly, which has taken place even before I was in school, now has a little twist. At the end of the assembly, an inflatable movie screen is brought out and all the seniors come down onto the floor in front of schoolmates and parents. There, they watch a video montage of them as kids and lots of photos taken on campus their senior year.

Next is the promotion parade hosted by Garrett Junior High. What started as something just for the kids at the junior high during COVID, has quickly turned into a community event honoring those students who are advancing from kindergarten, second, fifth and eighth grades as they move onto a different school.

Something I wish had been available when I was a senior, and started a few years later, was Grad Night, which is sponsored by Sunrise Rotary. Tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours by members go into the event, which takes place the night of graduation. It’s designed for the seniors to have both a fun and safe, alcohol-free evening together.

And, of course, it all culminates in graduation. Before taking to the football field, the seniors gather in the auditorium for a quick portrait photo of each and then a last-minute pep talk by Wagner. She had some very heartfelt things to say, different from her speech on the field. What stuck with me is that she said each student will always have a home at BCHS. It’s accurate. It may be a different campus now than when I went there, but there is a true sense of pride every time I walk through the halls. I guess it’s true, once an Eagle, always an Eagle.

Before the seniors went out onto the field, Student Body President Eden Gomez came up and gave me a hug. Many reading this probably knew her father, Rosendo, or at least know the Gomez family. Rosendo was my younger brother’s best friend ever since they were kids. Sadly, Rosendo is no longer with us. I told Eden how much I wish her dad could have been there to see her graduate and how proud he’d be. She smiled and said she wished the same.

I asked her how she was feeling and she said excited and nervous. Both of those feelings are probably felt by every graduate. Excited because it’s the culmination of 12 years of schooling. Nervous because once they turn their tassels from one side of their cap to the other, in a way, they are going from being a child to being an adult with the big world waiting for them.

For the BCHS class of 2025, many will go off to college and do so in style. Combined, they received more than $2.7 million in scholarships. Some will go into a trade, which are in need of enthusiastic individuals these days. Some may get a job, go on a church mission, four are honorably joining the military and some may even get married. Regardless of what they do, for that one night, they were the stars of the show.

I’m not sure if I will be here for another graduation, but from one Eagle to another, soar high class of 2025 and I’m sure you will do the city proud.