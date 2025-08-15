We all benefit from Eldorado Valley

Last week, Mayor Joe Hardy shared details in his opinion piece (“The Gift that Keeps Giving”) about Boulder City’s purchase of more than 100,000 acres of the former Eldorado Valley Transfer Area from the Colorado River Commission in 1995.

Last week, Mayor Joe Hardy shared details in his opinion piece (“The Gift that Keeps Giving”) about Boulder City’s purchase of more than 100,000 acres of the former Eldorado Valley Transfer Area from the Colorado River Commission in 1995.

He wrote of how that $1.28 million investment in land “continues to pay dividends to the residents of Boulder City in a variety of ways.” While much of his focus was on the solar development that keeps our tax rate so very low, I want to share more about the Boulder City Conservation Easement (BCCE) and the Eldorado Dry Lake Bed.

The BCCE was established in partnership between Clark County and the city of Boulder City, to respond to a new home construction freeze that had been imposed in the Las Vegas Valley. The region had begun experiencing massive growth in the 1980’s, and the rapid residential growth was concerning for environmental groups and ecologists. They claimed that the desert tortoise, which was listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act, was not being adequately protected, and in 1989, they filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Developers and the city of Las Vegas fought the decision but lost, and local governments were forced to declare an immediate moratorium on all new construction.

Over the next few years, stakeholders continued to work on a conservation plan to protect habitat for desert tortoises as well as other species. In 1995, the Clark County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Program (MSHCP) took root. The program included endangered mammals, reptiles, birds, and plants. When private land is developed, the BCCE located on land owned by Boulder City in the Eldorado Valley serves as a new home for the desert tortoises displaced by the development. Today, more than 87,000 acres of BCCE land is preserved for desert tortoise habitat. The Clark County Desert Conservation Program manages the BCCE, which serves as home to 78 endangered species, 103 species on the evaluation list, and 51 that are on the watch list.

Land for the BCCE is two miles south of the US-95 and I-11 interchange, and it ends nearly 22 miles south along US-95. The BCCE includes a North Section (39,114 acres) and a South Section (48,154 acres) with US-95 running down the middle.

Along the North Section, across US-95 to the west, sits the Eldorado Dry Lake Bed. For over 75 years, the Eldorado Valley Dry Lake Bed (EVDLB) has been home to recreational uses for residents and the general public. On Nov. 12, 2019, the Boulder City Council designated approximately 1,429 acres as the Dry Lake Bed Recreation Area (Resolution 7034), preserving it for open space and recreation uses.

While Las Vegas may be the wedding capital of the world, the Eldorado Dry Lake Bed is Boulder City’s No. 1 destination for weddings. The unique desert backdrop has been used for decades: in films like “Smoky and the Bandit,” in commercials for Ford, Toyota and Wrangler jeans, for special events and even for photography shoots.

In the 1990’s, Clark County Commissioner Bruce Woodbury, then-Boulder City Mayor Eric Lundgaard and many other city leaders had the foresight to invest in this valuable natural resource. All residents across Southern Nevada - from Summerlin to Las Vegas to Boulder City and beyond – benefit from Eldorado Valley. It has rewarded thousands with its natural beauty, recreational opportunities, extensive conservation, and clean energy production. It truly is a “Gift that Keeps Giving.”