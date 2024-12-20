49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Veteran caregivers hope for financial boost

By Chuck N. Baker
December 19, 2024 - 7:43 pm
 

Much has been spoken and written about in recent months about military and veteran caregivers, and the responsibilities they are charged with.

According to an article in the RAND Review, they provide services worth billions of dollars each year. Those services can cost the caregivers financial and emotional costs, and yet in many cases they do not receive recognition, yet alone financial compensation for their efforts.

In the article, written by RAND staffer Doug Irving, it was estimated that as many as 105 million Americans are currently providing care for someone. Of some interest, many of those individuals do not consider themselves caregivers. They are merely doing what family and friends do to help others. If the caregivers were paid nursing assistants, the salaries would be in the billions of dollars each year. If they were nurses, doing detailed medical work, the cost would come up to close to trillions of dollars.

A large number of the types of caregiving for veterans include helping those who have traumatic brain injuries. Other areas of care include individuals with PTSD, suffering from memory loss and administering oxygen. Caregivers also often find themselves having to fill out reams of paperwork, taking care of finances and other administrative duties.

I won’t detail the exact percentages of men vs. women who provide care to service members and veterans, but women are slightly in the majority, more so when it comes to caring for those over the age of 60.

Now Congress has taken notice and is passing legislation to do something about helping caretakers. A wide-ranging veterans policy bill that would bolster home caregiver programs was recently approved by the House.

“For nearly the entire 118th Congress, the House and Senate committees on Veterans Affairs have worked together to develop a bipartisan package of common-sense proposals,” House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill., said.

The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act would increase the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) share of covering home nursing care from 65 percent to 100 percent of costs, among other provisions. The changes have long been sought by caregivers and advocates who feel veterans should be able to live out their final days at home if they choose.

The bill must still be approved by the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature, and must be approved before the end of this Congressional session in January. Otherwise, the legislative process would need to start from scratch. Letters and calls to local senators might help move the bill along.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
The gift that keeps on giving
By Eric Lundgaard

Isn’t this the time of year we want to show love to our fellow human beings?

bcr default image
City’s enduring dedication to historic preservation
By Rod Woodbury

The true spirit of Christmas has always been more about giving than getting. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son … .” (John 3:16). Yet too many of us increasingly focus on the receiving side of that equation.

bcr default image
City’s enduring dedication to historic preservation
By Nakeisha Lyon City Planner

The Boulder City Historic District embodies the unique historic, architectural, and cultural heritage that defines our community. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is comprised of more than 500 residential and commercial buildings from the city’s formative years (1931–1945), reflecting its construction and early operational phase of Hoover Dam. Recognizing the district as a valuable community asset, the city later created the Historic District, regulations and various resources to ensure the preservation and improvement of its historic buildings.

bcr default image
New St. Jude’s Ranch facility provides healing, hope
By Joe Hardy

We all love Boulder City. It’s quaint, quiet, and we have the lowest crime rates in the state. Sex trafficking may feel like a “big city problem” to many residents in our community. But we are just 30 minutes from a city where thousands of people are victimized every year. According to Awaken Justice Nevada:

bcr default image
Destressing the holidays can start in your bathroom
By Norma Vally

“Tis the season to be jolly!” Indeed, but with elevated stress levels during the holidays, I sooner find myself saying “Calgon, take me away!” For those of you unfamiliar with this phrase, it’s from a 70s TV ad where a stressed-out woman is unraveling over “the traffic, the boss, the baby, the dog!” She rescues herself by losing her cares in the luxury of a Calgon bath. I mistakenly thought Calgon was a bubble bath, but it’s actually the trade name for complex salt, Sodium hexametaphosphate (NaPO3)6. Simply put, it’s a water softener.

bcr default image
It’s the greatest most amazing thing ever
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Don’t forget you are up for a column this week,” read the text on my phone Monday morning. It was a message from Review Editor Ron Eland and, oops, I had forgotten.

bcr default image
Letters

Thank you, BCR

bcr default image
New gun proposal may reduce suicides
By Chuck N. Baker

Reducing veteran suicide remains a top priority for Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the veteran community.

bcr default image
A very taxing situation
By Rod Woodbury

“You must pay taxes. But there’s no law that says you gotta leave a tip.” – Morgan Stanley