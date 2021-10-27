77°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Unvaccinated does not equal uninformed

By Jean Ishihara Special to the Boulder City Review
October 27, 2021 - 4:10 pm
 

Contrary to popular belief, abstaining from the COVID-19 shot is not a result of governmental mistrust or being underinformed. For many, it comes from a lack of the shot’s long-term data, increasing reports of serious side effects and personally deciding the risk of coronavirus is lower than the risk of the shot.

To start, there is roughly a 97-99-plus percent survival rate if you get COVID-19, depending on comorbidities and risk. Currently, the overall case fatality rate is 1.67 (Johns Hopkins), but is likely lower as the number of actual cases is higher as many opt not to test. For many, the risk of catching COVID-19 is an acceptable risk over the risk of the shot.

When it comes to the shot, there are many unanswered questions:

1. If there are 36 million recovered with natural antibodies, why is this not relevant in the data toward herd immunity (since that is the stated goal)?

2. Why is our “state” science not acknowledging antibodies from natural recovery as relevant? But this is valid in other countries; i.e. study of over 200,000 people in Qatar, and study of 777,000 in Israel show natural antibody has better protection than the shot.

3. The vaccinated can still contract and pass the virus to others, at a higher rate and with more serious symptoms than a person with natural antibodies.

4. Why does a vaccinated person need others to be vaccinated in order for their vaccination to be effective?

5. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database shows more deaths after the COVID-19 shot in less than a year than all vaccines combined in over 30 years. And tens of thousands of serious side effects reported.

6. Deaths that occur within two weeks of the vaccine are not counted as vaccine-related, according to the Food and Drug Administration/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But in 2020 “COVID deaths” included any death when there was a positive test — no matter the actual cause of death or comorbidities? Why were hospitals paid additional incentive per “COVID” death?

7. Why are illegals crossing the border and sent across the U.S. not required to be vaccinated, but millions of citizens are mandated?

8. Why have Congress, staffers and United States Postal Service workers been exempted from the federal vaccine mandate?

9. The actual definition of “vaccine” was altered from inoculation to “protection” to fit the dismal results.

10. There are low-cost medications available that have been safely used for decades in humans that have had greater positive response to infection (and prophylactically) than the shot. Meta analysis of 18 randomized trials clearly shows the effectiveness. Why are doctors forbidden from prescribing and their use is disparaged?

11. The actual FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty is not yet available, and was noted in the FDA approval that long-term data was not sufficient especially for “myocarditis and pericarditis” side effects. The shot being given is the experimental version and with no liability for injury.

Given the list above, assuming that the unvaccinated are abstaining due to distrust of government is shortsighted. These unanswered questions regarding these shots, the CDC’s manipulation of data, faulty testing methods (polymerase chain reaction inability to distinguish between flu and COVID, and false positives from overcycling samples), health care industry’s financial incentives for COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination rates to name a few points (must also be considered).

Medical freedom of choice used to be a given in our country. In a short period of time, we have gone from health freedom to being hit with virtue-signaling guilt campaigns, exclusion from social events, to barred from employment and unable to support our families.

No one should be penalized for exercising medical freedom. While our choice should not have to be justified, I provided some data on which I based my decision and am happy to pass on the links. A vaccine in me does not make another’s effective. It works or it doesn’t, but the choice should be yours.

I pray for our country to be unified, respectful of our God-given freedoms and our constitutional rights. History has shown what happens when freedom is taken. If we let this happen, we will not see it return in our generation.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Jean Ishihara is a Boulder City resident. She has two graduate degrees, spent a decade in social/health services in a licensed position and 10 years in the construction industry.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Films show freedoms slipping away
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

While traveling in Kentucky recently, my wife and I decided to take in a movie at the local theater in Lexington. One of the previews shown was the trailer for “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” a Christian drama film. It looked interesting, and I learned that it was only shown on a few October dates.

Daniel Benyshek
Who can residents trust about COVID-19 vaccine?
By Daniel Benyshek Boulder City Review

The United States witnessed a grim statistic on Oct. 1: over 700,000 deaths due to the coronavirus. The pandemic, fueled by the delta variant, continues to ravage parts of the country, leading to rationed health care and overwhelmed mortuary services in the worst-hit hot spots in Idaho, Alaska, Texas and other Gulf states.

Alycia Calvert
Authentic voices needed on TV, in movies
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

“Atypical,” which airs on Netflix, is a not-terribly-new show, considering there are now four seasons, featuring Sam Gardner, a teen on the autism spectrum. The show begins with Sam, played by Keir Gilchrist, in a session with his therapist. She tells him to open himself up to the possibility of having a relationship.

Devoted volunteer will be missed
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The world lost a good man — and I lost a good friend — Friday when Gary Berger died from complications from COPD.

Rod Woodbury
Don’t take people out of preservation
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Historic preservation is great, right? I’ve been a longtime proponent, and most people I know are too. When I was mayor, my colleagues and I made promoting historic preservation one of the Boulder City’s top five priority goals in our 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. That was done with input and overwhelming support from our citizens. From there we developed an action plan, which continues to be polished and implemented.

Michael Nix
Frivolous water use has devastating effects
By Michael Nix Boulder City Review

Droughts have had a devastating effect throughout history. As soil dries up, cities die and civilizations collapse.

Papers’ role in community recognized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week newspapers large and small across the country are celebrating National Newspaper Week.

Kiernan McManus
Conservative growth preferred
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

One of the most consistent concerns a majority of Boulder City residents have expressed for decades is that our town maintain conservative growth. That conservative growth has benefited our residents in many ways.

Courtesy photo Boulder City resident, former mayor and councilman Eric Lundgaard has announced ...
City leaders need more pride in landscape maintenance
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I have noticed that normal city maintenance has received less attention as the city continues to grow. In the past, the city took better care of problems associated with maintenance. The maintenance issue I see as critical are the trees along Adams Boulevard west of Buchanan Boulevard, as well as the trees north of Adams on Veterans Memorial Drive.

G. Kevin Savord-December 2019
Luxury purchases support many workers
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

It appears that much higher taxes are on the horizon for corporations and wealthy individuals. “Tax the rich” is often proclaimed and, most recently, painted on a congresswoman’s dress.