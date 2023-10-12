62°F
Opinion

UNLV professor wows STEM students

By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High School
October 12, 2023 - 4:44 pm
 

Garrett Junior High School’s Flight and Space teacher, Ryan Pusko, invited his brother, Dr. Matthew Pusko, to speak with our sixth-grade students on Friday, Sept. 29. Dr. Pusko teaches at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) School of Engineering and came to inspire and educate our STEM students. Dr. Pusko’s visit was part of an effort from UNLV to expose students to the careers of the future and to ignite their passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Dr. Pusko is a distinguished member of the UNLV School of Engineering, and presented a project that he and his team have been working on with their partnership with NASA’s Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project. The goal of this collaboration is to engage young minds in the world of space exploration and scientific discovery.

During his visit, Dr. Pusko introduced the students to different STEM fields such as aerospace engineering and astronomy, and emphasized the importance of STEM education so that our students might consider careers in these fields.

He discussed the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project that UNLV and NASA are working on together with other universities around the country, which involves the design and launch of a 12-pound payload equipped with live-streaming cameras. The cameras will be sent 100,000 feet into the Earth’s atmosphere to detect atmospheric gravity waves, and the data will be sent to NASA to study.

All sixth-grade students at Garrett JHS are learning about flight and space, and the students loved learning about UNLV’s Rocketry and Aviation Club, and were excited about doing more projects with UNLV and Dr. Pusko where they will be designing a payload to send on one of the balloons in the future.

The UNLV team will embark on a journey to Northern Nevada this weekend to launch their high-altitude balloon during the solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14. Garrett students were all given a pair of solar eclipse glasses to wear so that they can observe the event this weekend. The data collected during this mission will be shared with NASA, contributing valuable insights to scientific research.

Our partnership with UNLV will provide Boulder City students valuable exposure to STEM education and the possibilities of future careers. Dr. Pusko’s visit was an exceptional opportunity for our students to engage with cutting-edge science and technology and continue to develop our programs as we build a relationship with different organizations.

It was an exciting day to have Dr. Pusko at Garrett and have our sixth-grade students learn about how UNLV is collaborating with NASA. The future of space exploration and STEM education has become one of the focuses of Garrett Junior High School as we shift into a full STEM program and continue our journey to become a Governor’s Designated STEM Academy.

How many pickleballers will Peter Piper pick?
By Rod Woodbury

Fall is a wonderful time to be outdoors in Boulder City. Milder weather is an invitation to gather outside with family and friends and encourages us to venture out and make new acquaintances as well.

Feedback fuels our future
By Taylour Tedder City Manager

With a focus on maintaining Boulder City’s close-knit community and offering preferred improvements, we are always eager to hear from engaged Boulder City residents. Because of this, I encourage staff to find ways to keep residents involved and active in providing feedback. In the past two years, we’ve made greater use of surveys and suggestion forms to hear what the Boulder City residents would like to experience. Surveys have assisted in many ways, such as confirming the allocation of funds received, gaining a grassy dog park after several years of consideration, and deciding if short-term rentals are appropriate for the city.

Community-powered utility benefits BC residents
By Joe Hard Boulder City Mayor

This week, I’d like to take some time to appreciate Boulder City’s Utilities Department, which provides power to residential and business customers.

The art of cruising in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Just about everybody remembers their first car. It was that first real sense of independence while feeling like something between still wanting to watch the occasional Saturday morning cartoon and being an adult.

Confessions of a former small-city mayor
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

I moved to Boulder City with my family in 1981, 20 years after the city became incorporated. Boulder City had about 8,000 people at the time while Clark County had less than half a million people. Do 8,000 citizens constitute a small city? I don’t know.

Park service relies upon its volunteers
By Traci Decker National Park Service

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, volunteers donate more than 4.1 billion hours annually, contributing $122.9 billion each year to the U.S. economy.

“Some people have real problems”
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A wise man (OK, it was George Carlin…) once said that life is just a series of dogs. I told my wife before that it may be easier to gauge the length of our union by the number of boxes of doggie ashes on the shelf than to remember exactly how many years (39 days short of 35 1/2 years as of the date of this issue of the newspaper for those keeping track at home).

Christmas in September?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s Christmas this month. I know it’s only September, but still, it’s that time of year as far as the Marine Corps is concerned. That’s because the organization has been mailing out its annual charity letters, asking for donations for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Fighting fire with desire
By Rod Woodbury

Boulder City’s fire department has been busy lately. Busy, that is, preparing. Like any good firefighters, the best work they’ll ever do doesn’t involve actual fires. Rather, it involves prevention, education, training, and readiness, just in case those rare emergencies arise.

(Photo courtesy of Boulder City) Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
BCPD invites you to National Night Out on Oct. 3
By Tim Shea Boulder City Police Chief

Policing is a career that requires men and women with skills, patience and understanding. The Boulder City Police Department is filled with officers who truly care for this community and the people in it.