54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Opinion

‘Twas the baking before Christmas

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
December 22, 2021 - 3:41 pm
 

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.

With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore, here it is:

’Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the house,

Not a surface was clean, not even my blouse.

The counters were floured in the kitchen with care

In hopes that the goodies would soon be baking there.

The ingredients were gathered, all the recipes read,

While visions of sugar cookies danced in my head.

And me in my apron, my hubby taking a nap,

As I settled in for a long-cooking snap.

When out in the pantry there rang such a clatter,

I sprang from my perch to see what was the matter.

Away to the doorway I flew like a flash,

Hoping to find the source of my crash.

From its home on the shelf to the floor way below

With a spiraling pirouette, it created quite a show.

When what to my wondering eyes did appear,

But a broken bowl and scattered pieces, oh dear!

With care and caution I cleaned it up quick,

To ensure none of my fingers got even a nick.

The time was approaching for my baking fame,

That I gathered my spices and called them by name.

Now vanilla, now ginger, now anise and cinnamon,

On cloves, on nutmeg, on ginger and cardamom.

Into my mixer, no measurement too small,

Blend your way into batter, incorporating all.

Cut into shapes, in my oven I spy,

Holiday goodies everyone will want to try.

So around the house went treats red and blue,

With baskets of candies and some yummy fudge, too.

And then, after eating some, I heard a big oof,

The groaning and moaning, as if, a goof.

As I turned my head and started looking around,

Down the sofa were folks making quite a loud sound.

They were dressed in their finest, from their head to their foot,

But had stuffed themselves silly, no more room left to put.

Instead they gathered packages quite neatly into a stack,

And swore in a moment they soon would be back.

They celebrated, and cheered making all bright and merry.

It was time to go now, there was no time to tarry.

But I heard them exclaim, as they drove out of sight,

Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
Diversity more systemic than racism
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We live in the greatest country in the entire world. It has many inequalities and a number of negative attributes, but these are an exception, not the norm.

Grinches will not steal community’s spirit
By Fran Milne Special to the Boulder City Review

This is a story about a tree and the spirit of Christmas generated by one local neighborhood.

Daniel Benyshek
Check my sources — please
By Daniel Benyshek Boulder City Review

Much has been written in the Boulder City Review opinion pieces recently about “scientific research” and factual data regarding in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to prevent and treat the disease. This includes (false) claims from other opinion authors that research has shown that masks are “ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID” (Savord, Oct. 27, and that vaccinated people transmit the virus to others “at a higher rate, and with more serious symptoms” than a person with natural antibodies (Ishihara, Nov. 24).

Alycia Calvert
Is Alexa digitally assisting or dealing out frustration?
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

This holiday season I’m contemplating technology. I purchased Alexa devices because I was tired of yelling across the house at mealtimes. They also function as alarm clocks, fact checkers, personal meteorologists, multiroom speakers, audiobook narrators, escape room docents and, when we’re feeling lazy, a conduit for family scripture time. All from the convenience of a little device. It almost seems too much for one little dot, and the problem is that many times it is.

Rod Woodbury
Quality of life worth every penny
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

In addition to small-town charm, Boulder City’s spectacular quality-of-life amenities are among the main things that attract people to live here and visit us.

Eric Lundgaard
Spark of light from hearts missing
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

I enjoyed sitting outdoors while dining at various restaurants this fall as we experienced one of the most splendid Indian summers ever in Boulder City. On Sunday, Nov. 28, I was sitting with my wife, Fonda, enjoying another beautiful day when a couple arrived at an adjoining table. They both had gray hair so they were at least in their 50s or 60s.

Vaccine much more than medical tool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

By definition, a vaccine is “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kiernan McManus
Community residents must fight COVID with united front
By Kiernan McManus Boulder City Review

This is the season of Thanksgiving and my hope is that everyone had a good day and a good meal. That has not always been easy during this year of the pandemic. Many of us have had losses or illness that made the year so difficult. We are indeed living in a time that has impacted all of us in ways large and small.

Give thanks for holidays
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Happy Thanksgiving.

G. Kevin Savord
Fight to protect freedoms
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I appreciated the recent commentary by Daniel Benyshek regarding vaccine and mask mandates. He points out the “dutiful responsibility” that freedom-loving Americans should embrace, and I agree wholeheartedly.