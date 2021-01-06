43°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Time to focus on truth

By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor
January 6, 2021 - 3:29 pm
 

We are into the first week of a new year that brings new promises and continuing challenges. Of great promise are vaccines against the COVID-19 virus. The city has already received and administered hundreds of doses to health care workers and first responders. The progress that will be made depends on how many doses of the vaccine are available. The city paramedics and the hospital staff will work to provide the vaccine based on the priorities established at the state level. More information is available at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

One of the ongoing challenges for the coming year is to address the false information that permeates the pages of this newspaper. Municipal elections are scheduled for this spring and summer. I am sure that will raise the level of fake news that will be printed even further.

I would much prefer to invest time in this column each month discussing informative and positive news about this great town of ours but the success of others to put forth false information that is regularly printed requires responses.

A recent column by Harold Begley is just one example of these failed efforts. I appreciate the work Begley and his late wife Goldie put into the community over the years. It was sad to see his column detract so much from those efforts with the false information he presented.

A primary reason I ran for mayor was the concentrated effort I witnessed by past elected officials like former Mayors (Roger) Tobler and (Rod) Woodbury to threaten, intimidate and impose financial hardship on residents for exercising their rights as citizens of this community. Begley asserts that I am promoting the imposition of a fee in the utility fund to transfer to other uses.

That is exactly opposite of what I stated. This fee is the same type of unnecessary tax on residents that the recently terminated city manager had proposed in his previous position and was being pushed by city staff as being “fair and legal.” There is nothing “unfair or illegal” about not having this unnecessary tax imposed in contradiction to the proposals being made by city staff.

I requested the ballot question to return the ability of our citizens to determine what they desire with the fervent expectation that the citizens would respond with a resounding “no!” vote. This would deliver a message to city staff that the citizens of this community have a loud voice in how our town is run.

Begley goes on to falsely state information about a committee I requested to find a solution to our failing municipal pool. There is no need to waste much time on the falsehoods Begley strings together. However, some response is needed. The previous council put together a ballot question for some undefined, extravagant project that would result in tax increases. The voters rightly rejected, and I opposed, the project.

The appointment of me and Mayor Pro Tem James Adams to the committee was as ex-officio members as required by the city charter. Committees are required to adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order which allow ex-officio members to vote. Begley quotes the rules and lies about the results. Similarly, Begley questions changing the results of a ballot question and ignores the fact that a new ballot question asks the voters if they wish to make those changes. That is simply more deception from Begley about what is being asked openly of our community.

Lastly on this subject, Begley touts the fact that he previously chaired the Parks and Recreation Committee and claims that committee should be doing this work. The fact is this is a public works project. The question might be for Begley to explain why under his leadership the pool was set on a path to the poor condition present now. Begley would better serve this community by reading the facts reported in this paper the prior week before he conjures up a column of fake news.

The efforts to pull the wool over the eyes of this community with fake news will only increase in the next few months. Let’s work on finding the truth in the new year.

Please be safe and continue to protect yourself and others.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Kiernan McManus is mayor of Boulder City. He is a native of Boulder City first elected to City Council in 2017.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Varying opinions vital to democracy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Periodically, I have to remind readers that the “articles” featured on this page are not news stories. They are opinion pieces.

Here’s to a better 2021
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Today is the last day of 2020. I know I am not the only one who is eager to see this year end.

’Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. As you read this, I will be at home, enjoying the fruits of my labor after spending a week’s vacation knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, in the true spirit of this message.

G. Kevin Savord
Public schools need to open
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

What do the library, post office, police department and public schools have in common? They are all owned by the citizens. All are open for business except, of course, schools. Schools in particular were built using funds collected from taxes that all of us paid. All of the expenses to run these institutions along with teacher’s salaries are paid by us as well.

Rose Ann Miele
Celebrate power to get things done
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

As I write this, a picture comes into my mind. It’s a Sunday in December, 22 years ago, when I wrote my first holiday piece for the Boulder City News and the Henderson Home News. It was the day after the Boulder City Christmas parade. It was 7 a.m.; I was sitting at my desk typing and a light snow was falling.

Are we circumventing city’s advisory committees?
By Harold Begley Special to the Boulder City Review

I find that the formation of the city’s municipal pool ad hoc committee, chaired by Mayor (Kiernan) McManus with Councilman (James Howard) Adams serving as the vice chairman, to provide recommendations to the City Council regarding the proposed three ballot questions associated with a new aquatic center can easily lead to a violation of the open meeting law.

Happiness ‘Hallmark’ of holiday movies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I love this time of year. There’s a nip in the air. The leaves on trees glow in shades of red, yellow and orange. Families and friends gather for festive meals. And Hallmark airs countless Christmas movies.

Sometimes one word is enough
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that 2020’s word of the year is pandemic.

Continued efforts to fight virus needed
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

A long, difficult year for many of us is coming to close. The COVID-19 pandemic came on early in the year and has remained with us. In so many ways the virus has disrupted lives. The early attempts to ease the shock of the rapid spread of the disease were not continued as the months wore on. We have seen the spread increase quickly at times and then subside as people worked to limit their exposure and the exposure of others.

Spirit of season worth celebrating
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Welcome to our annual Taste of the Holidays issue.