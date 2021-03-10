45°F
Opinion

Time is of the essence

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
March 10, 2021 - 2:58 pm
 

This week has me thinking about time.

We never seem to have enough of it to do everything we need to do, let alone any bonus activities. And this weekend we lose an hour as daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday and we spring forward.

While I appreciate the extra 60 minutes of sunshine in the spring and summer, which allows me to spend time in my garden when I can actually see what is growing, I am not fond of giving up an hour in March to do so. Sure the favor is returned in the fall and it usually arrives when I am on vacation celebrating my birthday, but I still have some doubts about whether the biannual change is worth the time it takes to adjust my biological clock or all the clocks in the house for that matter.

Despite my best intentions, I had to schedule time away from work just to organize my home office. It has been a patchwork, pieced together mess since last March when everything abruptly changed and I began working from home as the world dealt with COVID-19 and the effects of the pandemic.

This month, as we mark the one-year anniversary of actions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, I became more keenly aware of the time that has passed, all that has been lost and what has changed.

I, like hundreds of others, canceled vacation plans and special celebrations. I was fortunate enough to continue working, but it looked a lot different after we closed our office downtown.

I missed seeing my co-workers. And though we began holding regular video conferences, it just wasn’t the same. I also missed seeing the smiles and joy of community residents at any one of the special events held in town.

I missed visiting with family and friends and meeting them for lunch, dinner or to share a cup of tea.

I grieved for those who lost their livelihoods, their lives or their loved ones.

Everyone was affected by the virus and in this week’s issue we take a moment to look at just a few examples of how the city, businesses and local organizations were impacted.

I know that despite our many losses, the pandemic has brought some good, too.

We now cherish the time we get to spend with our loved ones. Hugs and handshakes are more greatly appreciated, as is the ability to deeply breath in fresh air in the great outdoors.

As they say, this too shall pass. All it takes is some time. Does anyone have an extra hour to spare?

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

