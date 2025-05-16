This lady needs money … to help veterans

There are numerous service organizations in Nevada (and nationwide) that help veterans in many, many ways.

US Vets is one such group, offering basic services such as housing, nutrition, transportation, filing for VA and state benefits and job training. Certainly, it’s one of the leading national organizations. Nevada veterans statewide who are in need of services are encouraged to travel to Las Vegas where they can apply for assistance at the state headquarters of US Vets.

US Vets Las Vegas opened in 2001, and operates three residential facilities and a community support office in spaces, including 330 beds of transitional and permanent housing. As a lead partner of the BETterment Community, US Vets Las Vegas operates a short-term, rapid rehousing project supported by Clark County. Employment services are provided through a workforce program that helps more than 100 veterans return to employment each year. Additionally, more than 400 veteran households are provided rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services annually.

For many years, the local executive director has been Shalimar Cabrera, who recently celebrated 22 years with the association, and who decided to take on a challenge while celebrating her milestone by raising $2,200 to mark the event. But last month she sent out a text stating, “Already my family and friends have helped me crush that goal! I’m totally motivated to keep going!”

Her new goal is to get to $6,000 by donating to the veterans she serves. By the time this column is published, she most likely has already reached that number, if not surpassed it. (But, please keep reading.)

Another area the organization works in is suicide prevention, a topic that I have strived to promote for several years. (Many readers will remember that I wrote and recorded a song entitled “988” that encourages suicide-prone individuals to call that toll-free number and talk to a trained counselor.)

Suicide is a public health crisis among veterans and their families. An untold number of veterans lose their lives to suicide every day. The factors that contribute to suicide deaths are multiple and complex. Preventing these deaths requires support systems, services and resources to work together to promote wellness and help veterans successfully navigate challenges. As a recipient of the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant, funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs, US Vets provides Las Vegas veterans and their families case management, crisis intervention and referrals to mental health-related services. A spokesman states, “While there is no one-size-fits-all approach for prevention, our goal focuses on mitigating risk and promoting resilience.”

The list of US Vets services is pages long, but for qualified individuals the organization provides financial assistance, rent payments, eviction prevention services, utility payments, automotive repairs and paid rehousing, among others. These are some of the areas that need constant funding and why Cabrera is seeking donations. Even $6,000 is a drop in the bucket, so if anyone wants to help, they can go to https://honor.usvets.org/fundraiser/6189933 or call (702)366-0456. And Shalimar, happy 22nd anniversary!