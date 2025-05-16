69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

This lady needs money … to help veterans

By Chuck N. Baker
May 15, 2025 - 5:01 pm
 

There are numerous service organizations in Nevada (and nationwide) that help veterans in many, many ways.

US Vets is one such group, offering basic services such as housing, nutrition, transportation, filing for VA and state benefits and job training. Certainly, it’s one of the leading national organizations. Nevada veterans statewide who are in need of services are encouraged to travel to Las Vegas where they can apply for assistance at the state headquarters of US Vets.

US Vets Las Vegas opened in 2001, and operates three residential facilities and a community support office in spaces, including 330 beds of transitional and permanent housing. As a lead partner of the BETterment Community, US Vets Las Vegas operates a short-term, rapid rehousing project supported by Clark County. Employment services are provided through a workforce program that helps more than 100 veterans return to employment each year. Additionally, more than 400 veteran households are provided rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services annually.

For many years, the local executive director has been Shalimar Cabrera, who recently celebrated 22 years with the association, and who decided to take on a challenge while celebrating her milestone by raising $2,200 to mark the event. But last month she sent out a text stating, “Already my family and friends have helped me crush that goal! I’m totally motivated to keep going!”

Her new goal is to get to $6,000 by donating to the veterans she serves. By the time this column is published, she most likely has already reached that number, if not surpassed it. (But, please keep reading.)

Another area the organization works in is suicide prevention, a topic that I have strived to promote for several years. (Many readers will remember that I wrote and recorded a song entitled “988” that encourages suicide-prone individuals to call that toll-free number and talk to a trained counselor.)

Suicide is a public health crisis among veterans and their families. An untold number of veterans lose their lives to suicide every day. The factors that contribute to suicide deaths are multiple and complex. Preventing these deaths requires support systems, services and resources to work together to promote wellness and help veterans successfully navigate challenges. As a recipient of the Staff Sergeant Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant, funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs, US Vets provides Las Vegas veterans and their families case management, crisis intervention and referrals to mental health-related services. A spokesman states, “While there is no one-size-fits-all approach for prevention, our goal focuses on mitigating risk and promoting resilience.”

The list of US Vets services is pages long, but for qualified individuals the organization provides financial assistance, rent payments, eviction prevention services, utility payments, automotive repairs and paid rehousing, among others. These are some of the areas that need constant funding and why Cabrera is seeking donations. Even $6,000 is a drop in the bucket, so if anyone wants to help, they can go to https://honor.usvets.org/fundraiser/6189933 or call (702)366-0456. And Shalimar, happy 22nd anniversary!

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
The genie ain’t goin’ back in
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

My wife and I have been watching a show on Apple TV+ called “The Studio.” It’s pretty often dryly funny series, starring Seth Rogen and some other great folks including Catherine O’Hara, about a recently-promoted head of a big movie studio with Rogen as the new guy and O’Hara as his recently-deposed boss.

bcr default image
Gathering is golden
By Rod Woodbury

Boulder City is exceptionally adept at staging major annual events and festivals for visitors to enjoy. Art in the Park, Spring Jam, Best Dam Barbecue, the Fourth of July Damboree Celebration, Wurst Festival, Santa’s Electric Light Parade, and Bootleg Canyon mountain bike events are just a few examples. Of course, many Boulder City residents enjoy those, too.

bcr default image
Pack safety into sun and fun plans
By Julie Calloway Parks and Recreation Director

Summer is almost here. As the temperatures rise, many of us will be looking for opportunities to cool down.

bcr default image
May may be my favorite month
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Boulder City is the place to be this time of the year, with so many fantastic events and festivals.

bcr default image
Castile soap, the superstar multi-tasker
By Norma Vally

Soap isn’t typically something we give much thought to, but when Castile soap bubbled up in my world three times in one week, for completely different reasons, I took it as a sign. So, in scrubbing up on my soap knowledge it became clear—Castile soap is, well, soaprier.

bcr default image
A graduation gift to remember
By Ron Eland Editor

Over the last couple of weeks, I twice drove over the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge, aka the Hoover Dam bypass.

bcr default image
Democracy dies in … Oh, shut up
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

OK, so, fair warning. I may be a little “spicier” than normal. It’s been a challenging couple of weeks and I’m in a worse mood than usual.

bcr default image
Real ID will help combat terrorism
By Chuck N. Baker

Most veterans in Nevada are aware that when they obtain a driver’s license or renew their old one, they can ask the DMV to add the word “veteran” on the license. While that won’t give them a get-out-of-jail-free card, it might evoke some sympathy from an officer if a veteran is pulled over for a minor infraction. (No guarantee, but it has happened to me.)

bcr default image
Centenarian Sara, a Boulder City treasure
By Rod Woodbury

At 100 years of age, Sara Denton is certainly one of Boulder City’s oldest residents. And if you’ve met her, you’ll likely agree that she’s one of its most cheerful residents as well. Sara loves to laugh and has always lived life with gusto and adventure.