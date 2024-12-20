49°F
Opinion

The gift that keeps on giving

By Eric Lundgaard
December 19, 2024 - 7:44 pm
 

Isn’t this the time of year we want to show love to our fellow human beings?

After serving for 10 years on the city council as well as the Eldorado Valley Advisory Group, I was fortunate enough as mayor to purchase 167 square miles for $1.3 million from the Department of Interior.

Through energy production on leased land in the Eldorado Valley, Boulder City now makes more than $17 million a year from that investment. We also have the lowest property tax of any city in the state of Nevada! Happy Christmas Boulder City.

My next project is a gift of understanding I call Aquarian Theosophy. Perhaps you’ve noticed that I write about consciousness.

My excerpts concerning consciousness are creating an understanding of humankind.

Aquarian Theosophy will be my next gift to humankind. Some initial results of my studies as well as my readings of human consciousness follow.

Recently, Australia has recognized the harm done by excessive use of the internet by removing anyone under 16 years of age from using the internet.

These efforts are similar to suggestions from the work of social psychologist Jonathan Haight in his New York Times 2024 best seller “The Anxious Generation.”

We are consciousness that functions most effectively in the presence of others.

That is mostly due to the need to create understanding with those we are in conversation with.

Human beings best transfer meaning as they interact with each other in person.

Our bodies as well as the modulation of our voices create over ninety percent of meaning derived from any interaction according to Dr. Albert Mehrabian, professor emeritus at UCLA.

My work in Aquarian Theosophy indicates that human beings are losing our human nature by using the internet.

This time of year, when we celebrate with gift giving as well as visits with loved ones can make those losses obvious.

The holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Years is usually resplendent with joy and love.

This can be attributable to the joy and love common to humankind as we spend time with others.

There are signs that we are not enjoying each other as much as we did in the prior century since we are no longer spending as much time sharing the joy of intimacy among family and relations.

Isn’t politics a great example of this phenomenon? We are also losing the impetus as well as capability to relate when we do not continue to enjoy relations on a regular basis in person with love. These interactions create what is known as human nature, don’t they?

I must introduce the word “intrinsic” as I am discussing consciousness. Intrinsic means a value belonging to something because of its nature. Since human behavior arises from consciousness, it has intrinsic value, doesn’t it?

There are things that have grown valuable in the United States of America which have little intrinsic value.

They are therefore risky ventures indeed. One example is attempts at communication for meaning on the Internet.

We need each other in person to create authentic value, don’t we? The consciousness of our souls is the only way we know the authentic value of anything.

It is our souls in consciousness, proximally, that allow us to determine whether someone is genuinely communicating something of value. Additionally, souls in a culture or nation can facilitate an overarching, common reality for the citizens of that culture or nation since they are the forge of a furnace of consciousness creating meaning.

Look to the USA’s past to see how we shared a common reality prior to the advent of the Internet. Obviously, shared understanding is likely created mostly in person, isn’t it?

In this holiday season be sure to enjoy those you love in person.

Eric L Lundgaard

President, Aquarian Theosophy Foundation

Former Mayor and Council Member (1985 to 1997)

