Teamwork is a grand slam in Boulder City

Another year is coming to an end… which always makes me reflect on all the things that occurred in the past 12 months.

Boulder City had another great year, with 2026 looking like we will be off to a busy start. My State of the City Address in January will focus on teamwork. Considering the theme, I want to share some of the high points of 2025:

Manager Changes: In April, we called up City Manager Ned Thomas to join our team. We selected him from more than 100 candidates after a six-month national search. He previously served as city manager in Milpitas, Calif., commuting back and forth for the past few years while his family resided at their home in Henderson. “I have been waiting and watching for the right opportunity to become available closer to home,” he stated. He has a valuable work history here in Southern Nevada, displays great leadership skills and understands the importance of partnerships. His knowledge of the region is benefiting the residents of Boulder City greatly.

Roster Changes: When Ned started, he had two major, vacant roles to fill: the fire chief (filled by Dep. Chief Greg Chesser on an interim basis for over a year) and the deputy city manager position (with the city council adoption of the FY25 budget, the administrative department director position was eliminated to create the deputy city manager position).

In August, Kenneth Morgan was hired as fire chief. He has over 40 years in the fire service, having risen through the ranks and serving in the positions of firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy fire chief, and chief.

In September, Community Development Director Michael Mays was selected to fill the role of deputy city manager. He has twice served as acting city manager (October 2020-August 2021 and May 2024-April 2025) and served as acting deputy city manager over the summer. Michael has more than three decades of municipal planning experience; more than eight years working for Boulder City.

Play Ball! This summer, Boulder City was able to add eight new outdoor pickleball courts in Veterans Memorial Park. These courts are immensely popular with this growing sport, drawing residents and visitors from “over the hill.” The project used funds from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA).

Rounding the Bases: In September, Council approved an ordinance to establish strong, comprehensive regulations for the operation of bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, skates, toy vehicles, scooters and skateboards. Boulder City’s ordinance is the strongest in Clark County, as it made helmets mandatory for all minors on regular bicycles, in addition to e-bikes and e-scooters. And thanks to a robust effort by the Boulder City Fire Department, about 300 free helmets have been given to those in need.

Angels in the Outfield: Ordinance changes, three years in the making, means dog owners must keep their dogs on a leash in all permitted public areas unless they are in a designated off-leash area, as approved by city council. The rules went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today, Dec. 4. Information, including designated off-leash areas and places off-limits to dogs (leashed AND unleashed) can be reviewed at www.bcnv.org/dogpark.

Tagging Home: Voters approved a ballot question to support the pool in 2024. After negotiations with Toll Brothers home builders, the purchase of Phase 1 of the land known as “Tract 350” (now called Liberty Ridge) closed this week. The sale of this property directly north of Boulder Creek Golf Course, moves us one step closer to the funding needed for construction of a new pool. The city is on track to open the new pool in 2028.

Rounding out the Roster: This year saw the completion of the Six Companies Road which will support the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum and the Downtown Nevada Way reconstruction project. That effort incorporated business input, community input and the guidance of the AccessibleBC Working Group.

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” An old quote from the legendary Yogi Berra.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I feel confident in today’s lineup. None of the good work done would be possible if it wasn’t for the incredible, dedicated staff in Boulder City. Whether it’s the workers who keep the lights on, the finance department providing another stellar budget, or our police and firefighters responding to emergencies, our employees keep residents safe and well-informed. I greatly appreciate the dedication of our city employees to maintain the quality of life in our community that we all enjoy.

I hope you will save the date for my State of the City Address, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Social Hour is at 3 p.m., the address starts at 4 p.m. Details at www.bcnv.org/SOTC.