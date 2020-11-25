54°F
Opinion

Spirit of season worth celebrating

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
November 25, 2020 - 3:57 pm
 

Welcome to our annual Taste of the Holidays issue.

Inside you will find sweet tidbits to help brighten your holiday celebrations this year, including a story about what inspired the owners of the house on Fifth Street to set up their colorful light display this year amid a year full of challenges.

And because today is Thanksgiving, you can read about what locals are thankful for.

We also are showcasing the winners of our inaugural Christmas Coloring Contest. Congratulations to Saylor Wilkinson, Christian Mojado and Barbara Garris, who won first place in each of the three age divisions.

All of the entries are featured on the windows of our office at 508 Nevada Way. We invite you to stop by and take a look. We hope you are as impressed as we were with the creativity and talent of local residents.

It is our hope to offer this contest again next year, and welcome back our Christmas Cookie and Candy Contest. No one was more disappointed that we had to cancel that than our judges and local law enforcement officers — with whom we share the goodies after they have been judged.

Like you, we are missing the traditional events that make Boulder City such a great place to mark the holidays. We hope that they return next year, along with the multitude of other events that had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps, like the expression that absence makes the heart grow fonder, we will enjoy them all the more in 2021.

Despite the limitations on our celebrations as we work together to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is much we can do to end the year on a positive note.

For example, let’s create a festive environment inside and outside our homes. We can hold family cookie decorating sessions, gather for a marathon of feel-good holiday movies or open presents with far-away friends and relatives via a video conferencing platform.

Because you won’t be able to invite as many family members or friends as you might like into your homes this year, we want to help you share your special decorations. Please send in photos of Christmas trees, tablescapes and other holiday decorations and we will showcase them in the pages of the Boulder City Review.

And we want to continue to guide you to Boulder’s Best outdoor light displays. You can send in pictures of your home’s exterior light display or send us an address and we will go out to take a picture. If you send in a photo, please make sure to include your address so we can direct visitors to stop by and see your decorations.

No matter how you celebrate the season this year, we hope we can, in some small way, help make it merry and bright.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Value of single-branch library system questionable
By Fred Voltz Special to the Boulder City Review

How would you react to paying up to 266 percent more at the local Albertsons for the same items sold at any other Albertsons in Clark County?

G. Kevin Savord
Facts undermine conspiracy theories
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

I generally don’t believe in conspiracy theories. I actually find most of them silly and baseless. The John F. Kennedy assassination in 1964 was likely the place where these alternate conspiracy theories were born. Along came the moon landing and the conspiracy theories questioning the authenticity of the event abounded. Then we have 9/11, one conspiracy advocate suggested the Twin Towers were rigged by the government to fall down.

Rose Ann Miele
Be open to new ideas, concepts
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

Peoples’ statements and written words to me are always amazing and fascinating, sometimes sad and depressing. There’s so much to take in coming from all directions. What’s true? What’s a lie? What do we believe? Do we take it all in?

Veterans’ service worth emulating
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Yesterday, I couldn’t help but shed a tear or two as a small, private ceremony was held at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home to thank veterans for their service.

Election should be wake-up call for nation
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

It is incredulous that a confused, frail 36-year United States senator and two-term vice president (who began his political career during Nixon’s first term) with an anemic political record, who rarely ventured more than 75 miles from his basement after 9 a.m., garnered almost 75 million votes.

Election requires patience, flexibility
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This year’s election seemed to underscore the strange nature of 2020.

Council’s replacement of staff authorized by charter
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

There has been much discussion recently about the removal of the city manager and city attorney by a 4-1 vote of the City Council. Statements have been made about the ability of the council to make such a decision. This is certainly not the first time such replacements have been done by a council. The following wording of the city charter is from the powers section of the charter pertaining to the positions the council has the authority to appoint or remove.

Appointment raises questions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Last week, City Council members terminated the employment contracts for City Manager Al Noyola and City Attorney Steve Morris.

G. Kevin Savord
Mail-in ballots problematic
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

If you don’t believe mail-in ballots are a problem, think again. My wife and I became permanent Boulder City residents when we moved from California five years ago. We own property here and have Nevada driver’s licenses. We have no connection to California whatsoever and haven’t for five years.