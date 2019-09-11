Slow, steady a winning combination

It’s been said that if you slow down they will catch you. I didn’t really know who they were or why that would be a bad thing until last week.

Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that the they that tries to catch you are germs and illness bugs, and being caught by them is not a very pleasant experience.

Usually, my schedule is so full that I am running at full speed regardless of whether I’m working or at home. Not much can keep pace with my schedule, let alone a germ.

At work, appointments, interviews, getting the paper put together each week and such keep me busy. When I’m at home, there are always a multitude of chores to keep the household running — things such as taking care of the family, laundry, cleaning, meal preparation, etc.

So, I scheduled a week off and was looking forward to leisurely catching up on all the things there normally isn’t time for. Reading a good book, organizing my pantry, straightening up the home office, experimenting with new recipes and lunch with my dad were on the agenda.

And that’s when it happened. I slowed down just enough for those evil sick germs to catch me. Just like that my week of leisure kind of evaporated.

Sure, I eventually managed to get nearly everything done that I had hoped to accomplish, but it wasn’t easy and took much longer than expected. Some things just had to be left undone.

While I seriously don’t believe trying to slow down and enjoy the finer things in life means you will get sick. This isn’t the first time something like this has altered my plans. It does, however, inspire me to try to incorporate more enjoyable activities into my everyday routine instead of piling them up for a special occasion.

This is especially timely as we mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In a matter of moments people’s lives changed forever.

The same is true for those affected by the many recent mass shootings.

Most of us expect to return home safely after going to work, shopping, a movie or religious service. We also expect our loved ones to come home.

When that doesn’t happen, we lament all the lost opportunities. Time with our loved ones and friends is much more precious than acquiring the latest technological gadget or status symbol.

Taking care of our health, including our mental well-being, is equally important. Stress and constant activity do eventually take their toll.

Maybe if we all travel at a slower pace on a regular basis, those germs won’t realize that we’ve slowed down at all and pass us by, giving us the time and opportunity to enjoy the precious moments we might otherwise miss. Just like Aesop’s old fable about the tortoise and the hare, slow and steady wins the race.

