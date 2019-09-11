74°F
Opinion

Slow, steady a winning combination

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
September 11, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

It’s been said that if you slow down they will catch you. I didn’t really know who they were or why that would be a bad thing until last week.

Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that the they that tries to catch you are germs and illness bugs, and being caught by them is not a very pleasant experience.

Usually, my schedule is so full that I am running at full speed regardless of whether I’m working or at home. Not much can keep pace with my schedule, let alone a germ.

At work, appointments, interviews, getting the paper put together each week and such keep me busy. When I’m at home, there are always a multitude of chores to keep the household running — things such as taking care of the family, laundry, cleaning, meal preparation, etc.

So, I scheduled a week off and was looking forward to leisurely catching up on all the things there normally isn’t time for. Reading a good book, organizing my pantry, straightening up the home office, experimenting with new recipes and lunch with my dad were on the agenda.

And that’s when it happened. I slowed down just enough for those evil sick germs to catch me. Just like that my week of leisure kind of evaporated.

Sure, I eventually managed to get nearly everything done that I had hoped to accomplish, but it wasn’t easy and took much longer than expected. Some things just had to be left undone.

While I seriously don’t believe trying to slow down and enjoy the finer things in life means you will get sick. This isn’t the first time something like this has altered my plans. It does, however, inspire me to try to incorporate more enjoyable activities into my everyday routine instead of piling them up for a special occasion.

This is especially timely as we mark the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In a matter of moments people’s lives changed forever.

The same is true for those affected by the many recent mass shootings.

Most of us expect to return home safely after going to work, shopping, a movie or religious service. We also expect our loved ones to come home.

When that doesn’t happen, we lament all the lost opportunities. Time with our loved ones and friends is much more precious than acquiring the latest technological gadget or status symbol.

Taking care of our health, including our mental well-being, is equally important. Stress and constant activity do eventually take their toll.

Maybe if we all travel at a slower pace on a regular basis, those germs won’t realize that we’ve slowed down at all and pass us by, giving us the time and opportunity to enjoy the precious moments we might otherwise miss. Just like Aesop’s old fable about the tortoise and the hare, slow and steady wins the race.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Gun control not answer to violent crimes
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

If you did not grow up in an alcoholic, addict-enabling, dysfunctional environment, you are living in one now.

National splash leads to fraudster’s capture
By Tanya Vece TBT by Tanya

It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a great mystery, which is why I am so intrigued by Boulder City’s tie to the documentary-style TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.” One of my readers, Carole Neat, recently emailed me a tip about a shyster businessman who swindled millions of dollars from investors only to be caught at a local hotel.

Kiernan McManus
Election campaign never ends
By Kiernan McManus

It seems that campaigns never end anymore either at the local or national level. But elections do occur and the citizens have an opportunity to select the people they believe will best represent their interests. Boulder City held a municipal election in June that brought changes to four of the five positions on the City Council. Some members were chosen by clear majorities and one position came down to a name being selected in a drawing.

Dave Nelson
Some things will be greatly missed
By Dave Nelson Boulder City Review

As our departure for Texas looms closer, there are a few contacts we have had in Boulder City that I particularly want to mention with my thanks. In many of those cases, we’ll be leaving an empty chair and just perhaps one of you out there would like to look into joining the team.

Retreat was real stand-up event
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As you read this, I am standing at my newly cleaned desk. You might wonder why I am sharing such trivial and unimportant information. Well, it turns out it’s not so trivial and not so unimportant.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Renewable energy helps Boulder City shine the way forward
By Jill Rowland-Lagan Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City has long led the state in the development and deployment of clean energy. From solar panels parked on our carport roofs to electric vehicle charging stations dotting our highway, Boulder City has always welcomed innovative, affordable clean energy. We serve as a clear example of the benefits Nevada can experience now that we’ve passed a bill doubling down on renewable energy through a renewable portfolio standard of 50 percent by 2030.

Patience needed to complete street project
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

And so it begins. On Monday, crews began the first stage for the revamping of Boulder City Parkway.

Roger Gros
Boulder City branding important
By Roger Gros Boulder City Review

A brand is very important to the success of any enterprise. In my business — the casino business — it’s crucial.

Veterans won’t go hungry at two free events
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

After leaving active-duty life in the military, veterans today have an array of benefits covering many aspects of their lives at their disposal. Probably the best known are benefits offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. But there are many public events that provide additional benefits to show appreciation for the work and sacrifices made by those who serve. Two such events are upcoming locally.