40°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Singing in the rain

By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review
January 26, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
G. Kevin Savord
G. Kevin Savord

Even while cases of the omicron variant of COVID 19 are becoming more and more prevalent, a sigh of relief is in order. This variant is proving to be nothing more than a bad cold for the majority of those infected. That itself is something we all should be thankful for. It appears the most threatening form of the pandemic is over or, at least, coming to a gradual end.

Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates exclaimed, “Once the omicron variant passes, COVID will be more like the seasonal flu.”

It is also becoming more evident that masks, otherwise known as droplet guards, are not as effective in slowing the spread of omicron as they may have been with the original COVID-19 or the delta variant. However, masks are still unnecessarily mandated in many areas and venues. As long as the powers at be can control us and the situation, they will continue to do so aggressively.

It’s all about money and authority for the teachers’ unions as they continue to either keep schools closed or mandate student masking even during outdoor sports activities.

Mask wearing is particularly interesting because it reminds me of an umbrella. It also reminds me of Gene Kelly choosing to get soaked as he splashed his way through a memorable movie scene. If it is raining and you want to stay dry, several solutions exist, such as using an umbrella or staying inside. You may consider galoshes to keep your feet and shoes dry or even foul weather gear such as a raincoat if it is pouring outside.

I have determined that asking someone else to use these items will not prevent you from getting wet. Therefore, it is essential to understand that it is up to you, not others, to furnish yourself with the proper attire for your safety or comfort. Demanding someone else to use a face covering seems senseless since the face covering generally only protects the wearer. More importantly, the masks many choose to wear are simple cloth masks or bandana-type coverings, which are deemed useless.

If you are concerned about contracting a contagious virus, you should consider using a proper N95 mask, a double face cover and a clear face shield. But asking or demanding others to wear these items doesn’t necessarily benefit you.

There are many valid reasons why someone may not want to wear a mask. They may have a breathing problem, a particular medical issue and may not be concerned about contracting an infection. It certainly is their choice and none of our business.

If you decide to go grocery shopping and want to stay germ-free, I recommend masking up. Don’t worry about others that aren’t masked since you are protecting yourself from anyone masked or unmasked, vaxed or unvaxed.

And, if it is raining and you want to stay dry, you should take along your umbrella. You just might catch a glimpse of me singing in the rain.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City needs more golden perspective
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

It may be a little bit old-fashioned, but I still believe in common courtesy, good manners and the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

City’s past, future tied to lake
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Lake Mead, the gem in Boulder City’s backyard, is losing its gleam.

Alycia Calvert
Set goals for community, as a community
By Alycia Calvert Boulder City Review

As a not so closeted optimist, I like to think about those things I’ve succeeded in and, because I hate the word “failed,” those things that I haven’t succeeded in during the new year. This year I worked my butt off, I read a ton of books, I wrote a lot of stories, I had one published and few opinions posted here. I went to some cool places and met some incredible people and taught a few classes of amazing people.

Rod Woodbury
Shift to even-year elections produces some oddities
By Rod Woodbury Talk of the Town

Our newest City Council members, Sherri Jorgensen and Matt Fox, took office only six months ago. So, it might seem much too early to start talking about city elections again. But this year marks a major change in Boulder City’s election cycle: a shift from odd-year elections to even-year elections. In other words, past city elections were held in odd-numbered years (for example, 2017, 2019 and 2021), but beginning this year they’ll take place in even years (2022, 2024 and so on).

Stick it to me
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

I’m in heaven today. That’s because it’s National Sticker Day. It’s a day that I can happily pay tribute to one of my favorite obsessions: stickers.

Eric Lundgaard
Reid was true friend to city
By Eric Lundgaard Special to the Boulder City Review

Few people know of the genius of Sen. Harry Reid. I was fortunate to get to know him from my position as mayor and council member of Boulder City. He was available to Boulder City residents and the citizens of Nevada regardless of which party they were affiliated with. I consider him to have been a friend.

Resolve to avoid resolutions
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A new year. A new you. Making New Year’s resolutions to improve yourself or your life is a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Kiernan McManus
Path to move forward clear
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

I want to wish all the residents of Boulder City a new year that brings better times and allows us to move beyond the challenges and struggles we have had in the past year and more. We are tired and frustrated from the pandemic that has caused hardship and, for many, personal loss.

Memories made as time flies by
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

There are only a few hours left in 2021 and I don’t know how the others passed so quickly. It seems the older I get, the faster days fly by.

‘Twas the baking before Christmas
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

A few years ago, many readers commented how much they enjoyed my column about holiday baking and requested that I make this an annual tradition. Though my holiday baking has since expanded into the entire month of December so that more family and friends can enjoy the fruits of my labor, the true spirit of the message remains. I promise to stay knee-deep in flour, sugar and spices, and wish all a sweet holiday season and new year.