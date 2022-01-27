Singing in the rain

Even while cases of the omicron variant of COVID 19 are becoming more and more prevalent, a sigh of relief is in order. This variant is proving to be nothing more than a bad cold for the majority of those infected. That itself is something we all should be thankful for. It appears the most threatening form of the pandemic is over or, at least, coming to a gradual end.

G. Kevin Savord

Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates exclaimed, “Once the omicron variant passes, COVID will be more like the seasonal flu.”

It is also becoming more evident that masks, otherwise known as droplet guards, are not as effective in slowing the spread of omicron as they may have been with the original COVID-19 or the delta variant. However, masks are still unnecessarily mandated in many areas and venues. As long as the powers at be can control us and the situation, they will continue to do so aggressively.

It’s all about money and authority for the teachers’ unions as they continue to either keep schools closed or mandate student masking even during outdoor sports activities.

Mask wearing is particularly interesting because it reminds me of an umbrella. It also reminds me of Gene Kelly choosing to get soaked as he splashed his way through a memorable movie scene. If it is raining and you want to stay dry, several solutions exist, such as using an umbrella or staying inside. You may consider galoshes to keep your feet and shoes dry or even foul weather gear such as a raincoat if it is pouring outside.

I have determined that asking someone else to use these items will not prevent you from getting wet. Therefore, it is essential to understand that it is up to you, not others, to furnish yourself with the proper attire for your safety or comfort. Demanding someone else to use a face covering seems senseless since the face covering generally only protects the wearer. More importantly, the masks many choose to wear are simple cloth masks or bandana-type coverings, which are deemed useless.

If you are concerned about contracting a contagious virus, you should consider using a proper N95 mask, a double face cover and a clear face shield. But asking or demanding others to wear these items doesn’t necessarily benefit you.

There are many valid reasons why someone may not want to wear a mask. They may have a breathing problem, a particular medical issue and may not be concerned about contracting an infection. It certainly is their choice and none of our business.

If you decide to go grocery shopping and want to stay germ-free, I recommend masking up. Don’t worry about others that aren’t masked since you are protecting yourself from anyone masked or unmasked, vaxed or unvaxed.

And, if it is raining and you want to stay dry, you should take along your umbrella. You just might catch a glimpse of me singing in the rain.

G. Kevin Savord is currently a professional pilot and former small business owner. He can be reached at gksavord@gmail.com.