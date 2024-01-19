45°F
Opinion

Setting the record straight

January 18, 2024 - 8:26 pm
 

The confusion surrounding the 2024 Presidential Caucus and Presidential Preference Primary was worsened by the city of Boulder City.

To recap, the NVGOP, for arguably valid reasons, decided to hold a caucus on Feb. 8, instead of participating in the state mandated PPP.

In multiple places, the city announced that the PPP was REPLACING the caucus. NOT TRUE. A tailspin of misinformation ensued from their assumption, resulting in informational chaos. The city has retracted these statements, but alas, the damage was done.

Perhaps the intention of the PPP was to eliminate the caucus, but clearly it didn’t.

The caucus remains a lawful way a major party can have voters select their nominee.

The city should have known this, especially since the NVGOP announced it in August 2023—it’s been discussed in the media for months!

Even worse, a city official told me because a caucus is not a state-run election, our city cannot provide us with any information about it. But they did… and it was wrong.

I read the related NRS and AB. Nowhere does it say a city is prohibited from providing caucus information to its citizens. Shouldn’t it behoove the city to inform us of something as important as a presidential caucus, no matter what party affiliation, at least for clarity of public information?

Instead, we got false information followed by a tepid retraction and scant corrected caucus details.

The city needs to review and revise how they approach election information. They played it fast and loose and now they should apologize.

Norma Vally

Boulder City

