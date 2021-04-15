59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Series shares impact of fraud

By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review
April 14, 2021 - 6:02 pm
 
Rose Ann Miele
Rose Ann Miele

Does everything always come down to how much money will be made? Do we know what truth is? Does truth still matter?

Back in August 2019, I learned of a docuseries called “The Con” that took a profound, serious look at the 2008 market crash from the perspective of those who were there and repeatedly told the truth to purposeful deniers. These courageous folks were not only ignored but punished, and continue to suffer, for their actions. What’s going on here?

While people were losing their homes, the mainstream media story was “these folks were irresponsible, made bad choices, and it was all their fault.” If you believe that, own the choice. If the truth is what you want to hear and are willing to accept, “The Con” and “The New Untouchables: The Pecora Files” will give you all the truth you need and more. Once you have the truth, you own that as well. You can’t unring that bell.

”The Con” begins with the story of Addie Polk, a 90-year-old widow in Akron, Ohio, who shot herself as “officials” entered her home to evict her. The truth of how Addie came to this point then becomes clear.

Each episode of “The Con” reveals story after story from fearless public servants who knew right from wrong and had the guts to call it like they saw it.

With each episode of “The Con” and “The New Untouchables,” you will hear from individuals who saw the theft and deception taking place, made complaints, went to the proper authorities, were given a dismissive pat on the head, and ultimately were fired or forced to leave companies that professed to be serving the public but were light years away from doing anything of the kind.

Fraud starts with one step and continues to balloon because money talks. Want to succeed as an appraiser? Do as you are told. Inflate the value of that home. Any one of a score of institutions will bundle or pool those mortgages into a tidy package, swear everything is “legit,” and sell those packages to unsuspecting investors. Who cares what happens to the little homeowner who can’t afford the terms sold to him?

When that homeowner defaults, that mortgage will be scooped up and sold again. Get those people to sign on the dotted line. If they don’t give the information needed to make the scam happen, change the documents. Who cares? Who will find out?

All the lies and theft, and it was real theft, led up to the crisis of 2008, a crisis from which many will never recover. The sad and disgusting part is far too many of the same players are still in power, still making money and no one is paying the price except those who lost their home or lost their pension or invested in what was sold to them as a “sure winner.”

As much as I would like everyone to hear from the courageous men and women in “The Con” and “The New Untouchables,” I know many won’t. Everyone is free to choose. Yet, my hope is if you do watch these videos, you’ll see and hear with your own senses what fraud looks like when it’s all dressed up and spewing promises too good to be true. The impact on the lives of real people, millions of them, can be felt.

The theft and deception didn’t surprise me. I’ve seen it far too often “in the flesh” since I was young. What’s amazing to me is the evidence, the hard, cold facts presented by the creators of “The Con” and “The New Untouchables.”

If we are a nation of laws, why aren’t those perpetrating crimes dealt with? There is overwhelming documentation existing to back up every interview in these series. Will the “powers that be” serve the public and hold the thieves accountable, or will the revolving door from Wall Street to Washington and back to Wall Street continue? All of us have a choice to make.

To view “The Con,” all videos and podcasts of “The New Untouchables” and additional information about those involved in creating these series visit https://realprogressives.org/new-untouchables.

The opinions expressed above belong solely to the author and do not represent the views of the Boulder City Review. They have been edited solely for grammar, spelling and style, and have not been checked for accuracy of the viewpoints.

Rose Ann Miele is a journalist and was public information officer for Boulder City for nine years. She is the national outreach director for Real Progressives. She can be reached at roseannrab@hotmail.com or at 702-339-9082.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Attorney selection not surprising
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Is history repeating itself? It certainly seems to be the case.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo Bruce L. Woodbury
Longtime public servant’s efforts benefited city
By Andrea Anderson Special to the Boulder City Review

In recent election years there have been very vocal attempts to disparage the name and reputation of Bruce Woodbury and his family.

Stand together against tyranny of minority
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

The nation of Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East, commemorates Holocaust Day on April 8 this year. It is a grim reminder that over 6 million Jews perished at the hands of Nazi Germany and its confederates. The heroes of the Jewish resistance are also recognized and honored.

Continued vigilance against virus needed
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

As spring arrives with warmer temperatures, we are also beginning to see the slow return to our normal lives. As health experts have advised, the COVID-19 virus has not been defeated yet and we must continue to be responsible for our actions to protect those around us. But progress is being made.

Roger Gros
Vote by process of elimination
By Roger Gros Special to the Boulder City Review

As we close in on early voting for the April 6 election for two members of City Council, some thoughts have come to me. I interviewed 11 of the 13 candidates for the positions for my website, BoulderCityPodcast.com, and in cooperation with Boulder City Social. Only Ray Turner declined the invitation and the mysterious Brent Foutz didn’t respond at all.

G. Kevin Savord
Research candidates before voting
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

We have a crucial election for two vacant Boulder City council seats coming up. All of us have been told, “Get out and vote.”

Editorial: Government transparency essential
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

Spring arrives Saturday and with it will come warmer days and lots of sunshine. It’s something that we’re celebrating.

Rose Ann Miele
Society benefits from knowledge
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

The other day I was reminded of what it was like to be part of a protest surrounded by thousands of others. How did the huge protests happen? There was no internet or Facebook or Google telling people where to gather at what time. No one called me to meet them in Grant Park or on Dearborn Street in downtown Chicago, yet I got there, along with thousands of others.

Time is of the essence
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

This week has me thinking about time.

Let’s spring into action
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

It is time for Boulder City, and the rest of Clark County, to secede.