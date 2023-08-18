82°F
Opinion

Sending aloha from Nevada to Hawaii

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 17, 2023 - 9:59 pm
 

My plan when writing a column is to try and be lighthearted and focus on Boulder City-related issues or fond memories from my past growing up here.

This is the exception.

While Boulder City has always been “home” to me, my second home is Hawaii. I lived on the Big Island from 1999-2012, the longest I’ve ever lived in one place. So, watching the devastation this past week and tremendous loss of life on Maui, which I visited several times, has saddened me greatly.

In addition to that, my amazing 21-year-old niece, Kayla, has lived on Maui since January of this year and is living her best life. Thankfully we heard from her early on and were able to communicate with her throughout this terrible ordeal.

At the time of me writing, the fires had claimed 96 lives, making it the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. Gov. Josh Green said those numbers will sadly continue to rise with every passing day.

I told Kayla I was writing this column and asked if she could share her thoughts on what this past week has been like for her.

In terms of evacuating, she said, “It was terrifying. I had to get me and my cat out of there and the road I normally use was closed. I was preparing myself that I may lose everything. It was really scary.”

Fortunately, she had friends to stay with and once she was able to return to her home, it was still there.

As for Lahaina, she added, “It’s devastating to see. So many people lost everything they had. But it’s also heartwarming to see how people have pulled together to help one another.”

It’s that pulling together that makes Hawaii unique in some ways. When there are natural disasters in states on the mainland, there is obviously lots of support to help your fellow neighbor. But in Hawaii, the word ohana, which means family, is so very true. Whether it’s because Hawaii is so isolated that residents have always had to rely upon one another or the fact that since it’s so generational, many residents are related to one another in some way, Hawaiians have always pulled together in times of need.

During my time in Hawaii, I experienced the threat of hurricanes, tsunamis, wildfires, massive earthquakes and even lava. And while Hawaii is an amazing place to live, during natural disasters, that isolation is brought to light even more. Where do you go? Options are limited.

In watching the news coverage, it brought tears to my eyes seeing the utter devastation of how a prideful and historical community like Lahaina can be wiped away in such a short amount of time.

First and foremost, I mourn for those who lost their lives. Hearing stories of people having to jump into the ocean to avoid the flames … it’s almost hard to comprehend.

While officials will be trying to figure out a cause and whether or not more could have been done to prepare for, or prevent, this horrific tragedy, there is talk about rebuilding. But where do you start?

If, say a school burned down, you could put all your manpower and resources into that one project. But when you lose an entire community, how do you pick and choose?

Not only that, but Maui’s construction workforce is limited, not to mention getting enough supplies there these days. And say if you brought 1,000 workers from Oahu to help, where do you house them?

I started thinking about the people who lost their homes and all of those people now without a job. From a tourist standpoint, Lahaina is Maui in many ways.

With all the restaurants, shops, galleries and tours, it was the place to go when visiting Maui. The financial impact to the island is going to be felt for years, if not decades.

In the Hawaiian language, the word aloha has many different meanings, from hello, goodbye, a general feeling as well as love. So, to Maui, I send lots of aloha, as I’m hoping everyone else will do. Maui Strong.

Splashing in Cash
Splashing in Cash
By Rod Woodbury

We’ve never liked the “G” word around here. “GROWTH” is a four-letter word in Boulder City. Our controlled growth ordinances are among the most stringent in the U.S. “Development” is another naughty word that we don’t like saying much.

Keeping the lights on in Boulder City
By Joseph Stubitz

Boulder City has a rich history as the town that built Hoover Dam. Hoover Dam is known as one of the Seven Wonders of the Engineering World and continues to generate electricity for over one million homes. While most of the homes are located outside of Boulder City, residents continue to enjoy reliable and affordable renewable hydropower energy. That energy needs a reliable path to deliver the power to the end user.

Boulder City gearing up for new school year
Boulder City gearing up for new school year

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Some kids are dreading it, some parents are looking forward to it … but in my opinion, everyone should be aware of it. That is the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for the Clark County School District (CCSD)/Boulder City schools.

Love in communications
Love in communications
By Eric Lundgaard Boulder City Review

Mental health issues are on the rise in the United States, aren’t they? I continue to read of the loneliness that America is facing as I smile concerning my information associated with the consciousness of humankind. Loneliness is somewhat ironic, isn’t it, since there are now over 8 billion humans on Earth?

Something is terribly wrong with our court system
Something is terribly wrong with our court system
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I had a hard time deciding which story to lead off with here because there are a couple that are apropos. So of course, I’ll do ’em both.

Let’s reinstate the draft
Let’s reinstate the draft
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Boulder City Review

As a combat-wounded, Purple Heart Vietnam War Army veteran, I’m a member of the major veterans’ organizations (including the American Legion Post 31 in Boulder City), and also a few smaller groups. When I lived in Los Angeles, I was very involved with the Disabled American Veterans and at one point was elected commander of the California DAV. I’m still a member of the Los Angeles chapter and also of a chapter in Nevada. I receive the quarterly DAV magazine, and the current issue carries an article that is of some personal interest. It was written about the former military draft, and included an interview with DAV Past National Commander Dennis Joyner.

Why does Boulder City lease its land for energy development?
By Cynthia Sneed

Most municipalities and counties in Nevada receive revenue from gaming taxes; Boulder City does not. The recent focus by California and at the national level on renewable energy development allowed Boulder City to take advantage of its unique position for solar development, leasing city-owned land for energy production.

Boulder City offers fun in the rural sun
Boulder City offers fun in the rural sun
By Jill Rowland-Lagan

As I write that title, I immediately worry about sunscreen disclaimers. However, when it comes to summer, vacations, family time, and a simply slower pace, I suppose responsible fun in the sun is still a great opportunity to take a deep breath and re-center our busy lives. I can’t think of a better place to find an enjoyable balance of activities like outdoor adventure and indoor shopping or dining, than in charming Boulder City.