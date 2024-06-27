Save me some confetti eggs

In last week’s edition, I wrote a preview of the upcoming July 4 celebration and described Boulder City’s biggest day of the year as if a Norman Rockwell painting had come alive and jumped off the canvas. I had a few people praise me for that description, saying it’s the perfect way to do so.

The word “Americana” popped up many times when I put up a Facebook post asking residents what makes the July 4 Damboree so special. It’s baseball, hotdogs, apple pie and Chevrolet all rolled into one days of festivities.

Having grown up in Boulder City, it was always a special day, especially if I was fortunate enough to be in the parade. This was before the days of the designated wet zone. These days, the wet zone is so much fun to watch but now that I’m back as editor of the newspaper, remember, please don’t squirt the guy with the camera.

While I can appreciate the fact that most of the events at Broadbent Park have been moved to the more spacious Veterans’ Memorial Park, who of us didn’t grab a burger, soda and a dozen confetti eggs when we were young at the park following the parade?

How many of you remember there being a donation table outside of the credit union? I remember the sentiment was, if every Boulder City resident gave just a dollar, we’d be able to have great fireworks show. I’m guessing it’s a tad bit more these days.

An unwritten tradition in Boulder City is that the class reunions take place over the July 4 holiday. As a member of the class of 1987, we’ve been able to pull off five and a half reunions. I say half because our 35th was less than stellar. I can also say that because I’m the one who tried to put something together last minute. Keeping in touch via social media is fine but there’s nothing like seeing those classmates in person, laughing and reminiscing about the good old days. Speaking of which, as the character Andy Bernard said on one of the last episodes of “The Office,” “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” Amen to that.

As he has for many years, emcee Mike Pacini will again be getting the crowd going as he plays music and offers games and prizes before and after the fireworks at Veterans’ Park. I asked him to share his feelings when he’s doing what it is he does so well.

“When I’m standing on stage and I have hundreds of different kinds of people dancing, laughing, screaming and having a good time, it’s the best feeling ever.”

I hope you all enjoy your day, whether it’s taking part in all the festivities or hanging out at home with family and friends. All I ask is that you save me a dozen confetti eggs. Well, at least a few.