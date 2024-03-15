Rock, Roll ’n Stroll … senior style

This Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Center of Boulder City is hosting its annual Rock, Roll and Stroll fundraiser at Gazebo Park behind City Hall and the Rec Center.

This Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Center of Boulder City is hosting its annual Rock, Roll and Stroll fundraiser at Gazebo Park behind City Hall and the Rec Center.

Music will be provided by Mike Pacini, with hamburgers for sale, a Kids’ Fun Zone, and a silent auction and raffle. The Senior Center is a non-profit organization, so all proceeds go to pay for its Meals on Wheels program, along with other essential services.

Meals on Wheels delivers almost 100 meals a day, Monday through Friday, to homebound individuals. At any given time, 115-120 clients receive these hot meals. All of the 40-plus delivery drivers volunteer their time, drive their own cars, and pay for their own gas.

I often accompany my wife on her delivery route and enjoy every minute of it. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the smiles on our senior’s faces, getting to know them better, and being the fortunate recipient of their inspirational life experiences and profound words of wisdom.

Unfortunately, many seniors in our community go without much-needed assistance because they aren’t aware of resources like these. To qualify for Meals on Wheels, a potential candidate simply needs a doctor’s letter of recommendation, even if the need is only temporary. For instance, if an elderly person has a surgery, Meals on Wheels is available to provide temporary assistance until the individual is back on his or her feet again. Recipients are encouraged to make a $3 donation per meal if they can, but Meals on Wheels never deprives anyone of meals just because they can’t afford them.

Rock, Roll and Stroll is a critical event, generating thousands of dollars each year to help ensure that the Meals on Wheels program will remain a sustainable source of assistance for years to come. Local businesses, including our solar companies and our waste disposal enterprise, are a big source of those funds. The event also generates revenue from participating individuals like you and me by means of concessions, a raffle, and a silent auction. In fact, there’s still time to purchase some raffle tickets at the credit union, or better yet at the event itself.

A fun alternative is to drop in at the Senior Center, say howdy to a few our seniors, and donate a little money to encourage them to keep rocking in their rocking chairs for cash. And, of course, now is a great time of year to enjoy a burger, a cold drink, and a nice spring day in the park for a good cause.

Besides Meals on Wheels, the Senior Center provides many other worthwhile services for our seniors. In fact, you don’t even need to be a senior or a Senior Center member to participate. For example, anybody can eat lunch at the Senior Center on weekdays. A $5 donation is requested for each lunch if you’re 60 or under, and $3 if you’re over 60. But that’s a small price to pay for the delicious meal and great company.

On the other hand, membership is only $15 per year. For that small price, you get access to highly competitive Bingo games, the pool table, computers, movies, and other enjoyable perks. The Senior Center also has a fabulous gift shop that brings in additional revenue for the benefit of our seniors, with many of the coveted items donated by estate sales. The Senior Center also makes available an on-call maintenance person who installs access ramps, changes light bulbs, and performs other relatively simple home repairs for our seniors. A grief group also meets approximately monthly at the Senior Center, and other valuable information is regularly made available there to our seniors and to the community at large, including income tax information.

As you can see, the Senior Center isn’t at all a traditional old-folks care facility like some people assume. But it definitely IS one of our top caring centers, providing unparalleled services to some of our most cherished citizens. Join me in showing that you care, too, by participating in this Saturday’s Rock, Roll, and Stroll event. Then find at least one more way to contribute your time, support, and loving kindness year-round.