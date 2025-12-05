55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Restore or refinish, either are doable DIY projects

By Norma Vally
December 4, 2025 - 5:27 pm
 

You know that Progressive Insurance commercial that humorously depicts a “Parent-Life Coach” advising young homeowners on how to avoid turning into their parents? When the coach corrects homeowners to not chime in on strangers’ conversations, it made me realize, I’ve totally become my mother. (But I’m OK with it, because my mom was awesome.)

I bring up this story because my being a buttinsky at our local UPS store is what inspired this month’s column. Overhearing a woman speak about her kitchen cabinets, to presumably her son, my ears perked up. She was questioning if they had dried long enough because she still had to seal them.

“Sounds like you’re refinishing your cabinets,” I said, which was warmly met with her raising her hands to show me her over worked stained fingers. I explained my background in home improvement, asked a few questions and offered a few tips. She happily detailed her process with me, what products she used and even pulled up “before and after” photos.

Refinishing cabinets is a very doable DIY project. It’s also a great way to update the look of your kitchen if you don’t want to go through the cost and upheaval of tearing out old cabinets.

Before jumping into refinishing cabinets, consider a less aggressive approach first—think “express face-lift.” Start by replacing dated handles, knobs and pulls—an easy step to updating their look.

If your wood cabinets have minor scratches, grease buildup and discoloration, restoring their existing finish will bring them from scruffy to spiffy. This process starts with a good initial washing. Use a product like Murphy Oil Soap. After they dry, if you still see blemishes, use a product like Howard’s Restore-A-Finish to blend scratches and remove stains. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions. Finally, give the cabinets a final coat of Howard’s Feed-N-Wax to buff and protect the finish.

The difference between restoring and refinishing is, the former leaves the existing finish while the latter removes it. Refinishing cabinets, especially if you have a lot of them, is very labor-intensive. It will also put your cupboards out of commission for several days, depending on how much time you can dedicate each day, plus drying times.

The steps to refinishing are pretty straightforward. Thoroughly clean all faces of the cabinets, then remove the doors, drawers and hardware. Sand or de-gloss the old finish. (Alternatively, use a chemical stripper to remove finish.) Repair any cracks or gouges with wood filler. Apply a primer, then your coats of paint or stain. Apply a sealer.

Sounds easy enough. But if you’re not mindful of a few key steps, the project will go sideways, and the results will be less than desirable. In addition to reading up on and watching some videos for various methods and products, here are five tips I’ve found to be invaluable when refinishing wood cabinets. 1. When removing doors and drawers, number them. It can become hugely confusing when you’re trying to figure out which door/drawer goes where. 2. Use progressively finer grits of sandpaper. Start coarser, 80-120 and end with 220 to smooth. Lightly sand with 320+ between coats. 3. You must make surfaces dust-free before applying coats. Use a tack cloth. 4. Apply thin layers—this is key for a professional looking finish. 5. Be sure to read manufacturer’s instructions, take all safety precautions (especially if you use a chemical stripper), and be diligent about all drying times.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Teamwork is a grand slam in Boulder City
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Another year is coming to an end… which always makes me reflect on all the things that occurred in the past 12 months.

bcr default image
A few fond Thanksgiving memories
By Ron Eland

First off, let me wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving. I hope it’s filled with some of my favorite F-words…family, friends, fun, food and football.

bcr default image
Hi, my name’s Bill and I’m…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Well, how did that happen? Another month has gone by and I have found another reason not to write the AI column I keep going on about. Next month. By then I’ll have better concrete examples of how I’ve been using it.

bcr default image
How to dance in the sun
By Chuck N. Baker

There are many organizations that provide assistance to veterans and civilians alike, and they are located all around the state.

Photo courtesy of Rod Woodbury
Planting seeds that encourage us to read
By Rod Woodbury

I love to read. I think I always have. My memory doesn’t stretch back far enough to recall a time when good books weren’t a part of my life. Our home was filled with them. My parents were readers, so maybe I learned the art of reading by osmosis? If not, then certainly by example. As a toddler, I became a precocious reader. By the time I was four, I was reading a fair amount on my own.

bcr default image
Passport Program to draw shoppers to Boulder City
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Boulder City has a great vision statement. It’s located on the front page of our website: “The City of Boulder City is committed to preserving its status as a small town, with a small-town charm, historical heritage and unique identity, while proactively addressing our needs and enhancing our quality of life.”

bcr default image
Rock and Roll all night, baby
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

OK. So I had originally intended to write about a totally different subject this month. But a glance at the calendar and the death of one of my teen heroes means I am gonna write about Halloween. Kinda. Sorta.

bcr default image
Love — not fear — is the answer
By Eric Lundgaard

When I sat down to use the word processing program Word, I was accosted by my computer which wanted me to use “Copilot.” I don’t need copilot to compose what many humans have, until recently, been capable of creating, a column in the newspaper. I enjoy crafting my words from my soul, which is consciousness. I’m sure you have a soul too! Hopefully, that doesn’t spook you!

bcr default image
A year of hugs, healing and headway
By Ron Eland

Nov. 7 will mark a year since the ribbon cutting of the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Healing Center and shortly after, the opening of the since renamed school, Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope.

bcr default image
Some things are true … until they’re not
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I don’t often write in this space about things that have already been in the paper. There are a couple of reasons for that. First, it would often mean writing about “old news.”