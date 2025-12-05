Restore or refinish, either are doable DIY projects

You know that Progressive Insurance commercial that humorously depicts a “Parent-Life Coach” advising young homeowners on how to avoid turning into their parents? When the coach corrects homeowners to not chime in on strangers’ conversations, it made me realize, I’ve totally become my mother. (But I’m OK with it, because my mom was awesome.)

I bring up this story because my being a buttinsky at our local UPS store is what inspired this month’s column. Overhearing a woman speak about her kitchen cabinets, to presumably her son, my ears perked up. She was questioning if they had dried long enough because she still had to seal them.

“Sounds like you’re refinishing your cabinets,” I said, which was warmly met with her raising her hands to show me her over worked stained fingers. I explained my background in home improvement, asked a few questions and offered a few tips. She happily detailed her process with me, what products she used and even pulled up “before and after” photos.

Refinishing cabinets is a very doable DIY project. It’s also a great way to update the look of your kitchen if you don’t want to go through the cost and upheaval of tearing out old cabinets.

Before jumping into refinishing cabinets, consider a less aggressive approach first—think “express face-lift.” Start by replacing dated handles, knobs and pulls—an easy step to updating their look.

If your wood cabinets have minor scratches, grease buildup and discoloration, restoring their existing finish will bring them from scruffy to spiffy. This process starts with a good initial washing. Use a product like Murphy Oil Soap. After they dry, if you still see blemishes, use a product like Howard’s Restore-A-Finish to blend scratches and remove stains. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions. Finally, give the cabinets a final coat of Howard’s Feed-N-Wax to buff and protect the finish.

The difference between restoring and refinishing is, the former leaves the existing finish while the latter removes it. Refinishing cabinets, especially if you have a lot of them, is very labor-intensive. It will also put your cupboards out of commission for several days, depending on how much time you can dedicate each day, plus drying times.

The steps to refinishing are pretty straightforward. Thoroughly clean all faces of the cabinets, then remove the doors, drawers and hardware. Sand or de-gloss the old finish. (Alternatively, use a chemical stripper to remove finish.) Repair any cracks or gouges with wood filler. Apply a primer, then your coats of paint or stain. Apply a sealer.

Sounds easy enough. But if you’re not mindful of a few key steps, the project will go sideways, and the results will be less than desirable. In addition to reading up on and watching some videos for various methods and products, here are five tips I’ve found to be invaluable when refinishing wood cabinets. 1. When removing doors and drawers, number them. It can become hugely confusing when you’re trying to figure out which door/drawer goes where. 2. Use progressively finer grits of sandpaper. Start coarser, 80-120 and end with 220 to smooth. Lightly sand with 320+ between coats. 3. You must make surfaces dust-free before applying coats. Use a tack cloth. 4. Apply thin layers—this is key for a professional looking finish. 5. Be sure to read manufacturer’s instructions, take all safety precautions (especially if you use a chemical stripper), and be diligent about all drying times.