Opinion

Passport Program to draw shoppers to Boulder City

By Mayor Joe Hardy
November 6, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

Boulder City has a great vision statement. It’s located on the front page of our website: “The City of Boulder City is committed to preserving its status as a small town, with a small-town charm, historical heritage and unique identity, while proactively addressing our needs and enhancing our quality of life.”

Small, locally-owned businesses are an important component of our charm, historical heritage and unique identity. They help boost civic pride and engagement through sponsorships and special events. Without small business owners, we would need to rely on driving over the hill for everything from appliances to hammers, from iPhones to zucchini.

During the hottest summer days, business can be slow. This summer, our small businesses in the Downtown Historic District had to deal with a triple whammy: heat, a decrease in tourism to the Las Vegas region, and the long-planned reconstruction of Nevada Way. We had to get the project complete, and city staff worked with business owners to establish the least impactful schedule for their customers. The work started July 7 (after Damboree) and ended Sept. 25 (before the Wurst Festival), working overnight Sunday through Thursday.

The city is taking an opportunity to thank our businesses by starting the Boulder City Passport Program for the holiday season. Starting Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025, residents and visitors can get a passport booklet with 27 stores and businesses printed inside. When a passport holder visits one of the participating stores, they can ask employees to stamp their passport. (Businesses are even encouraged to pass along discounts or free gifts to the customers!)

The program is designed to increase foot traffic, promote local shopping, and create a fun and engaging experience for all. Once twenty businesses have stamped the passport, follow the instructions to enter the drawing and possibly win two $25 gift cards from local businesses. The city is using Redevelopment Agency (RDA) funding to pay for the passport program. This funding can ONLY be used for RDA programs by law.

The city is planning an advertising blitz in the coming weeks, especially to areas within a 30-minute drive of Boulder City. These areas include the top zip codes for purchases in Boulder City, as tracked by Placer AI. Ads will be posted on social media, appear in magazine and online, and broadcast on YouTubeTV and Hulu throughout the campaign.

There are some limitations: only one passport per household, and you must be 18 years of age or older to participate. Boulder City Passports will be available at City Hall or participating businesses in the Downtown Historic District starting Nov. 15. Look for Passport posters in store windows or online for distribution locations. You can also visit www.bcnv.org/passport for participating businesses, rules and more. No purchase necessary to participate in the contest.

The back cover of the passport booklet includes list of special events in Boulder City through the holiday season. I encourage you to consider shopping local during one of the great holiday events coming up in the coming season. It’s a great way to shop and help your neighbors at the same time! Shop Boulder City: it’s one small town, one big adventure!

