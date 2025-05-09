70°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Pack safety into sun and fun plans

By Julie Calloway Parks and Recreation Director
May 8, 2025 - 8:13 pm
 

Summer is almost here. As the temperatures rise, many of us will be looking for opportunities to cool down.

Boulder City is home to hundreds of backyard pools. Our community sits along Lake Mead. Whether you are spending the hottest days in a pool or on a boat, be sure safety is at the top of your list.

Unfortunately, every summer we hear tragic stories from around Southern Nevada. Water safety needs to be a top priority for many youth and adults. There are always risks in and around the water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages 5-14. Every year in the United States there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths. We all need to play a part in education, safety and drowning prevention.

When children are near a pool, hot tub, lake or river:

• Never leave kids alone, and give them 100% of your attention. Designate an adult to supervise children in the water. Get rid of distractions: don’t use your cell phone, turn off the television and earbuds.

• Do not let kids play or swim near drains or suction outlets, especially in spas and shallow pools, and never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover.

• Make sure your home, hot tub or pool has proper fences, barriers, and alarms. Fences should be at least four feet high and surround the pool or spa on all sides. Install a door alarm from the house to the pool/spa area.

• Young children or inexperienced swimmers should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water. Do not rely on water wings or inflatable devices for safety.

• On boats, children 13 and under must wear a vest while the vessel is underway, unless they are inside a cabin or fully-enclosed area.

• Learn what to do in an emergency, including CPR.

Research shows that formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages 1 to 4. Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department was recently the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to provide free swim lessons for toddlers 0-4 years of age (and if any funds are left, free swim lessons for children of any age). Since 2015, approximately 480 Boulder City toddlers have benefited from the free swim lessons provided through this grant.

Once again, this June, Boulder City will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ to share the importance of teaching kids to swim. On Thursday, June 26, Boulder City will join hundreds of locations around the globe in offering a free swimming lesson to children at the Boulder City Municipal Pool. (Visit www.wlsl.org for more details.)

Adults, even strong swimmers, are at risk. Dozens of accidents each summer on Lake Mead involve reckless driving of boats and jet skis, dangerous diving, or exhaustion. Avoid drinking alcohol before or while swimming, boating, or other activities in or near water. Alcohol impairs judgement and can intensify dehydration in the summer heat. Avoid swimming if you take medications that impair your sense of coordination or judgement.

Stay safe this summer!

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Gathering is golden
By Rod Woodbury

Boulder City is exceptionally adept at staging major annual events and festivals for visitors to enjoy. Art in the Park, Spring Jam, Best Dam Barbecue, the Fourth of July Damboree Celebration, Wurst Festival, Santa’s Electric Light Parade, and Bootleg Canyon mountain bike events are just a few examples. Of course, many Boulder City residents enjoy those, too.

bcr default image
May may be my favorite month
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Boulder City is the place to be this time of the year, with so many fantastic events and festivals.

bcr default image
Castile soap, the superstar multi-tasker
By Norma Vally

Soap isn’t typically something we give much thought to, but when Castile soap bubbled up in my world three times in one week, for completely different reasons, I took it as a sign. So, in scrubbing up on my soap knowledge it became clear—Castile soap is, well, soaprier.

bcr default image
A graduation gift to remember
By Ron Eland Editor

Over the last couple of weeks, I twice drove over the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge, aka the Hoover Dam bypass.

bcr default image
Democracy dies in … Oh, shut up
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

OK, so, fair warning. I may be a little “spicier” than normal. It’s been a challenging couple of weeks and I’m in a worse mood than usual.

bcr default image
Real ID will help combat terrorism
By Chuck N. Baker

Most veterans in Nevada are aware that when they obtain a driver’s license or renew their old one, they can ask the DMV to add the word “veteran” on the license. While that won’t give them a get-out-of-jail-free card, it might evoke some sympathy from an officer if a veteran is pulled over for a minor infraction. (No guarantee, but it has happened to me.)

bcr default image
Centenarian Sara, a Boulder City treasure
By Rod Woodbury

At 100 years of age, Sara Denton is certainly one of Boulder City’s oldest residents. And if you’ve met her, you’ll likely agree that she’s one of its most cheerful residents as well. Sara loves to laugh and has always lived life with gusto and adventure.

bcr default image
Know what wheels kids can (and can’t) operate
By Police Chief Tim Shea and Acting Fire Chief Greg Chesser

Motorized devices are growing in popularity, especially with teens, but many parents don’t know the legalities or the dangers.

bcr default image
Teamwork resonates in City Hall
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Every year, college basketball fans get excited for their team to play in the “Big Dance.” March Madness (women’s and men’s NCAA basketball) is down to the final four teams this weekend. It’s estimated that 34 million brackets were completed this year.

I took this photo earlier this year just up the street from where I live. Bighorn sheep are oft ...
My bighorn buddies

Having grown up in Boulder City, I was always aware of its unofficial mascots …the bighorn sheep.