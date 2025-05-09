Pack safety into sun and fun plans

Summer is almost here. As the temperatures rise, many of us will be looking for opportunities to cool down.

Summer is almost here. As the temperatures rise, many of us will be looking for opportunities to cool down.

Boulder City is home to hundreds of backyard pools. Our community sits along Lake Mead. Whether you are spending the hottest days in a pool or on a boat, be sure safety is at the top of your list.

Unfortunately, every summer we hear tragic stories from around Southern Nevada. Water safety needs to be a top priority for many youth and adults. There are always risks in and around the water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages 5-14. Every year in the United States there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths. We all need to play a part in education, safety and drowning prevention.

When children are near a pool, hot tub, lake or river:

• Never leave kids alone, and give them 100% of your attention. Designate an adult to supervise children in the water. Get rid of distractions: don’t use your cell phone, turn off the television and earbuds.

• Do not let kids play or swim near drains or suction outlets, especially in spas and shallow pools, and never enter a pool or spa that has a loose, broken or missing drain cover.

• Make sure your home, hot tub or pool has proper fences, barriers, and alarms. Fences should be at least four feet high and surround the pool or spa on all sides. Install a door alarm from the house to the pool/spa area.

• Young children or inexperienced swimmers should wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water. Do not rely on water wings or inflatable devices for safety.

• On boats, children 13 and under must wear a vest while the vessel is underway, unless they are inside a cabin or fully-enclosed area.

• Learn what to do in an emergency, including CPR.

Research shows that formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages 1 to 4. Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department was recently the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council to provide free swim lessons for toddlers 0-4 years of age (and if any funds are left, free swim lessons for children of any age). Since 2015, approximately 480 Boulder City toddlers have benefited from the free swim lessons provided through this grant.

Once again, this June, Boulder City will take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™ to share the importance of teaching kids to swim. On Thursday, June 26, Boulder City will join hundreds of locations around the globe in offering a free swimming lesson to children at the Boulder City Municipal Pool. (Visit www.wlsl.org for more details.)

Adults, even strong swimmers, are at risk. Dozens of accidents each summer on Lake Mead involve reckless driving of boats and jet skis, dangerous diving, or exhaustion. Avoid drinking alcohol before or while swimming, boating, or other activities in or near water. Alcohol impairs judgement and can intensify dehydration in the summer heat. Avoid swimming if you take medications that impair your sense of coordination or judgement.

Stay safe this summer!