88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Oh, yeah. You betcha

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 29, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

This past weekend I went to visit a dear friend of mine, Jacqueline, who I met a couple of years ago while we both lived in Arizona. Ironically, around the same time I was offered to come back to Nevada to work, she returned to do the same thing in her home state of Minnesota.

I went back to see her in April and not long after that I saw something on the Travel Channel about the Minnesota State Fair, one of the largest, if not the biggest, one of its kind in the nation. I asked if she’d be interested in going if I flew back and thankfully, she was very enthusiastic about it.

I’m a bit of a planner so I checked out the fair’s website and something that jumped out at me was the food. If you’re on a diet or eat nothing but veggies, this is not the place for you. It stated there were 300 food vendors selling 500 different food items. The one tidbit that I noticed very quickly was that of those 500 food items, more than 80 came on a stick. Yup, you read that right, 80. My head started spinning. How is that even possible? There were so many, it had its own category on the webpage.

There were the traditional stick-worthy items like corn on the cob, corndogs, and caramel apples. But this was not your traditional weekend carnival. They’re professionals. Included in the stick category were deep-fried cheese, waffles, salmon, alligator, pickles, and shrimp to name just a few.

But two that caught my eye was the one-third pound piece of fried bacon on a stick as well as the frozen key lime pie wedge …on a stick.

The bacon booth was fairly easy to spot and by spot, I mean smell. But unlike bacon, you don’t often get the wafting scent of key lime pie floating through the air. Among the six miles we walked that day was the quest to find this sweet treat. Finally, there it was. It was as though the clouds parted and a sunbeam from above accompanied by harp music was pointing right at the booth, which was not easy to find and was very small. Not being a fan of regular chocolate, I was happy to see they offered a second choice, white chocolate. I ordered one of each and trust me, it was worth the wait. Frozen pie covered in a thick layer of frozen white chocolate. If a rainbow had a flavor, that would be it.

In all that day, we figured we tried eight to 10 different food items. And while the pie was awesome, I’d have to say that my favorite item was the garlic cheese curds. And while they did not come on a stick, I didn’t hold that against them.

I love rides at Disneyland but I’m not a huge fan of carnival rides as I have gotten older. It was probably best because with all that food in our bellies, just about any ride could have become a Vomit Comet. Nothing more macho than throwing up on the merry-go-round.

The following day we went to this huge, annual Renaissance Faire about 45 minutes away. I’ve never really gotten into that scene but I had a lot of fun and was impressed with the passion some have for it and the attire that goes with it. Some of the costumes were very elaborate and must have been miserable to wear in 85-degree weather with humidity to match. For some reason I expected Minnesota to be nothing but frozen tundra year-round and everyone getting around on either snowmobiles or dogsleds like Yukon Cornelius in “Rudolph.”

And yes, we ate more food, but sadly, tasty treats on a stick were suddenly a thing of the past as almost none came on a stick, which made ye olde Sir Ron a sad lad. Hey, maybe I’m into it more than I thought. HUZZAH!

The moral of this story is, if you’re planning on eating your weight in junk food, be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes because all the miles you walk, counterbalance all the tasty treats.

Until this time next year, Minnesota. Would I go back? You betcha.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Whatever you do, do it with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Many people have fallen in love with Boulder City. While in a coffee shop recently I spoke with a couple of ladies. One of them was from Minnesota. Interesting coincidence isn’t it? Her daughter was from Henderson. I had to ask what brought them to Boulder City. Like so many other people they were enjoying the ambience of a small community.

bcr default image
When even your teeth sweat
Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday one of my supervisors from the Review-Journal and I had our quarterly breakfast/lunch to discuss how the job and newspaper are going.

Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As I have made pretty clear in the year and a half that I have been writing for the Review, I am music obsessed. So it should come as no surprise that I am gonna start a story that will eventually come around to an existential issue in Boulder City by talking about a band fight.

bcr default image
City may receive Patton memorial
By Chuck Baker

Editor’s Note: Chuck Baker is a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission

bcr default image
Get in the game
By Rod Woodbury

Like many of you, I’ve been viewing bits and pieces of the Paris Summer Olympics over the last two weeks. There’s something alluring about watching the best of the world’s best compete on an international stage. “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” as ABC’s Wide World of Sports used to say, captivates my attention. Hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide apparently feel the same.

bcr default image
Great feats require training, training… and more training
By Greg Chesser Acting fire chief

Many of us have been watching the Olympic Games in Paris, seeing stories about how many hours of training go into making it to the Games. Just like an athlete, firefighters and paramedics must train regularly and hone critical skills. If you don’t practice, you can’t get better. And in our line of work, if we don’t practice, we could get hurt – or worse.