88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Opinion

Nothing campy about backyard excursion

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment
April 22, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 

Like most of you, I am missing time spent in the great outdoors.

A few years ago, my husband and I bought a travel trailer and began camping, something my family did regularly when I was growing up. I treasure the memories I have of our many excursions and the sights we saw. Even the moments that were harrowing at the time, have become wonderful stories to share.

Although my husband and I don’t rough it quite as much as I did years ago, it still affords us the opportunity to explore nature’s wonders. Being in a campground — even if it is a “fancy RV resort” — offers a far different type of getaway than staying in a hotel.

The fresh air is invigorating and we have gained a greater appreciation of the beauty in the world around us. We have visited areas that we had only seen in pictures before, taking our own photographs that now fill the pages of a coffee-table book and on the walls of our home.

We have even gained a few crazy stories of our own to share.

So until we are given the green light to roam freely again, we can venture outdoors and take advantage of the safety of our yards and stage picnics and camping experiences.

Friday, Trail Life USA, a South Carolina-based organization that promotes adventures for boys, sponsored its first National Backyard Campout event.

Families were encouraged to set up a tent, cook over a fire and create a backyard adventure. There was even a way for them to share the experience with other backyard campers across the nation. More than 5,000 families from all 50 states participated.

For those who had no previous camping experience or are novices, Trail Life USA’s website offered a variety of resources, such as instructional videos on how to pitch a tent or make a camp stove. It even offered tips on how to camp comfortably with minimal equipment and sleeping outdoors, as well as games to keep you entertained and a constellation guide.

Naturally, no campout is complete without a meal or two, so several recipes were featured , including one of my favorites from when I was a Girl Scout: Banana Boats. (If you have never had one, look up the recipe and make them. I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.)

One of my favorite childhood memories is of a similar type of event my family hosted in our backyard for my sister’s Girl Scout Troop.

I remember waking up early the morning of their sleepover while they were still tucked safely in their tents and sleeping bags to tie assorted breakfast foods on the tree limbs and plant branches in our yard for them to go “hunting” for provisions when they woke up.

When my girls were younger, I tried to do something similar for them.

Unfortunately, the xeriscape in my backyard is not conducive to pitching a tent. So instead, I turned to the outdoor kitchen to whip up a meal and we dined al fresco. Then, when the sun set, we had a stargazing session and sat around a fire in the fire pit. The only thing missing was marshmallows to roast.

It wasn’t quite the same as camping, but it was as close as we could get under these circumstances.

Even though we were a mere 10 feet away from the dining table, looking up and seeking the sky while listening to birds chirp was a wonderful change of pace. It was an enjoyable escape from staring at the walls inside our home or at the television set.

Perhaps, we will do it again this coming weekend.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
G. Kevin Savord
‘Bizdemic’ numbers tell real story
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

As I write this commentary, the majority of businesses other than grocery and hardware stores, gas stations and convenience stores are shuttered. I realize that this pandemic is serious and will likely cause many to suffer the illness and many will die from it. However, I don’t believe it is necessary to shut down the entire U.S. economy.

Chef’s love for St. Jude’s feeds our souls
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

As we stay home for Nevada, we are renewing interest in old hobbies, taking up new ones and devoting time to things we never seemed to have enough time for before. We are exercising. We are cleaning. We are doing home-improvement projects. And we are cooking.

Rose Ann Miele
Our choices will force politicians to act
By Rose Ann Miele Boulder City Review

To say I’ve always been anxious to get things done is an understatement. It probably started when I was about 10 years old and began working in my grandmother’s grocery store. I had to be quick when it came to waiting on customers, bagging groceries, taking their money, making change and waiting on the next customer.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson
The right thing to do
By Sheldon Adelson Special to the Boulder City Review

Although the resort-hotels of my company, Las Vegas Sands, are shuttered, I’m paying every one of our nearly 10,000 employees as though they were still working. We’re even working to make up for lost tips. I hope to do that right up until the time that we can reopen our businesses.

Heroes rise during pandemic
By Dan Jennings Boulder City Review

In the 1970s, I listened as a lecturer explained that in police work it seemed as though 20 percent of the population hated the police no matter how well they performed, 20 percent loved them no matter how poorly they did and the remaining 60 percent stayed on the fence to gather facts before reacting. I realized how true that is the older I got.

We need to better ourselves now
By Kiernan McManus A Word from the Mayor

We need our better selves now as we deal with the COVID-19 virus. The response from our community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the efforts to fight this disease and protect our families, friends, co-workers and neighbors. I am not surprised that we are rising to this challenge as this community has always shown our strength when challenges arose. I am deeply appreciative of these efforts in this situation.

Together we triumph
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

These are the times that try men’s — and women’s — souls.

G. Kevin Savord
Barometer measures creative solutions
By G. Kevin Savord Boulder City Review

“There is more than one way to skin a cat.” It’s an unusual phrase that dates back to the early 1600s. It is a saying often used to explain that there is more than one way to reach a goal or solve a problem.

Time to ‘Be Boulder’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Hali’s Comment

The world has turned upside down.