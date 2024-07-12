103°F
Opinion

July is PR Month

By Jennifer Spinkelink Parks and Recreation Department
July 11, 2024 - 8:21 pm
 

For nearly 40 years, the nation has celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation.

This month is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the more than 160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time employees, seasonal workers, and volunteers — who maintain our country’s local, state and community parks. This year’s theme — “Where You Belong” — celebrates the many ways park and recreation professionals across the country foster a sense of belonging in their community by providing welcoming and inclusive programs, essential services for all ages and abilities, and safe, accessible spaces to build meaningful connections.

This month, join Boulder City Parks and Recreation for Park and Recreation Month, as we celebrate how our community is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation. We hope you will visit some of our outdoor recreation opportunities. Hemenway Park has a new nature trail at the eastern and southern side of the park. There are multiple routes to take with interpretive signs along the path highlighting the potential wildlife that you may encounter along the way. There is also a nature walk at the Bootleg Canyon Park. Easily accessible from Yucca Street, the walk starts at the parking lot and winds around the animal statues and ends at the gazebo on the top with a beautiful view of the Eldorado Valley. Take a picnic with you and enjoythe view for a bit. We also have a walking path around Veterans’ Memorial Park. You can meander around the ponds and the fields, the splash pad and skate park, which are always alive with active children.

Boulder City’s Parks and Recreation Department offerings - nature trails, walking paths and parks - allow for community gatherings and space for children to play. Statistics show that parks in particular are good for the soul.

■ 92% of adults say they experience a positive mental health boost after spending time at their local parks.

■ 86% of adults believe it is helpful that they and their families have access to the outdoors and nature during stressful times.

Boulder City is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), a “not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being.”

This July, we would like to recognize our outstanding staff for going above and beyond for our community and make Boulder City a great place to live, work, and play. Our staff includes our Director Julie Calloway and eight full-time employees: Ryan Allain, Sheri Bonk, Cheree Brennan, Michael Contreras, Jami Goudy, Matt Rogers, Kim Smith and myself (Jennifer Spinkelink). Additionally, there are more than 100 part-time staff members teach swim lessons. We couldn’t do what we do without the teamwork of city staff as well as the support of City Council and the community. Visit our website at www.bcnv.org for more information on all that your Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department offers. It’s where you belong!

