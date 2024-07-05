“Be Kind, Be Boulder” this Fourth of July

Happy Birthday, America! Today, we celebrate an act of autonomy and sovereignty that happened in 1776, nearly 250 years ago: the Founding Fathers signing of the Declaration of Independence established this great nation. (It would be another 155 years before Boulder City’s founders arrived to construct Hoover Dam!)

We are fortunate to live in an amazing country, where Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness are ALL of our unalienable rights. My goal is always to appreciate and accept all people. It’s what I was taught as a child and it’s carried me through eight decades of life. I’ve imparted that wisdom to my children and grandchildren. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed some people being more upset, quick to anger, and even divisive in their words and deeds. I’m not sure if it’s because technology gives us what we want on demand, or if society as a whole has changed.

Common civility seems to be not-as-common anymore. I see people treat others with anger and contempt. It’s almost as if those combative social media “keyboard cowboys” who attack others without considering the consequences have been released into the wild. Ask any restaurant server, grocery store clerk or even Boulder City employees: some people become angry and argumentative quickly when they don’t get what they want immediately.

Freedom isn’t free. As we celebrate July 4, I feel it’s important to remember that just four years ago, COVID restrictions hindered our independence. Boulder City could not hold the traditional Damboree celebration. Some of us lost friends and family; some lost income or businesses. It was unlike anything we as a nation had experienced in decades. Recently, I heard a new term: “Pangry.” Since the end of the pandemic, many people have felt frustrated, anxious, and mentally fatigued. Research done by the Mayo Clinic discusses pandemic anger, or “panger.” Some people are still dealing with the mental toll brought on by months of isolation and restrictions – especially young people.

It’s OK to have a difference of opinion. It’s OK to be passionate about differences. It is OK to debate. It is OK to voice your opinions and concerns to city council members - in one-on-one conversations or during public comment. During city council meetings, you will not be alone in your suggestions or concerns. We welcome spirited discussions, whether on city council agenda items or on items of concern at the end of the meeting. We hope that as we disagree, we can find common ground. We hope that even when we strongly disagree, we can still do so respectfully. We all have legitimate opinions. Anger sometimes makes it more difficult for the listener to process the point of contention.

We live in a good town filled with good people who are our neighbors and friends. We have a unique city and a beautiful place and climate. Let us celebrate our Boulder City heritage as we continue to build up our neighbors. We may be individually different, yet we all appreciate our pleasant and unique city. It’s a great time for us to celebrate what makes life so wonderful here in Boulder City and throughout the United States. I wish you a wonderful Independence Day, and hope the next time I see you, I see a happy, healthy smile on your face! Be Kind, Be Boulder!