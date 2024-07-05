85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

“Be Kind, Be Boulder” this Fourth of July

By Joe Hardy
July 4, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Happy Birthday, America! Today, we celebrate an act of autonomy and sovereignty that happened in 1776, nearly 250 years ago: the Founding Fathers signing of the Declaration of Independence established this great nation. (It would be another 155 years before Boulder City’s founders arrived to construct Hoover Dam!)

We are fortunate to live in an amazing country, where Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness are ALL of our unalienable rights. My goal is always to appreciate and accept all people. It’s what I was taught as a child and it’s carried me through eight decades of life. I’ve imparted that wisdom to my children and grandchildren. Over the past few years, I’ve noticed some people being more upset, quick to anger, and even divisive in their words and deeds. I’m not sure if it’s because technology gives us what we want on demand, or if society as a whole has changed.

Common civility seems to be not-as-common anymore. I see people treat others with anger and contempt. It’s almost as if those combative social media “keyboard cowboys” who attack others without considering the consequences have been released into the wild. Ask any restaurant server, grocery store clerk or even Boulder City employees: some people become angry and argumentative quickly when they don’t get what they want immediately.

Freedom isn’t free. As we celebrate July 4, I feel it’s important to remember that just four years ago, COVID restrictions hindered our independence. Boulder City could not hold the traditional Damboree celebration. Some of us lost friends and family; some lost income or businesses. It was unlike anything we as a nation had experienced in decades. Recently, I heard a new term: “Pangry.” Since the end of the pandemic, many people have felt frustrated, anxious, and mentally fatigued. Research done by the Mayo Clinic discusses pandemic anger, or “panger.” Some people are still dealing with the mental toll brought on by months of isolation and restrictions – especially young people.

It’s OK to have a difference of opinion. It’s OK to be passionate about differences. It is OK to debate. It is OK to voice your opinions and concerns to city council members - in one-on-one conversations or during public comment. During city council meetings, you will not be alone in your suggestions or concerns. We welcome spirited discussions, whether on city council agenda items or on items of concern at the end of the meeting. We hope that as we disagree, we can find common ground. We hope that even when we strongly disagree, we can still do so respectfully. We all have legitimate opinions. Anger sometimes makes it more difficult for the listener to process the point of contention.

We live in a good town filled with good people who are our neighbors and friends. We have a unique city and a beautiful place and climate. Let us celebrate our Boulder City heritage as we continue to build up our neighbors. We may be individually different, yet we all appreciate our pleasant and unique city. It’s a great time for us to celebrate what makes life so wonderful here in Boulder City and throughout the United States. I wish you a wonderful Independence Day, and hope the next time I see you, I see a happy, healthy smile on your face! Be Kind, Be Boulder!

THE LATEST
bcr default image
July 4 safety and awareness checklist
By Norma Vally

As we celebrate our great nation’s birthday, let’s run down this safety and awareness checklist so we can have a blast this 4th… but only the good kind.

bcr default image
Ensuring fire safety at Lake Mead
By Maxwell Dotson

At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, our mission extends beyond preserving the natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

bcr default image
Independence Day in Boulder City
By Eric L. Lundgaard

I was elected to the Boulder City council long ago. Believe me, there were more exciting events that occurred during city council meetings in the mid-to-late 1980s than there are at present. We had Skokie Lennon who arrived in the council meetings while standing at the back of the room. When he had something to say he would erupt with the statement “can you hear me?” Of course we could since he was the loudest person in the room. He would say what he had to say and then leave.

bcr default image
Nothing to fear

A June 13 letter by Norma Vally claimed Pride Month in Boulder City is an example of identity politics that will cause divisiveness in our safe, kind, and welcoming town. I cannot disagree more.

bcr default image
Save me some confetti eggs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s edition, I wrote a preview of the upcoming July 4 celebration and described Boulder City’s biggest day of the year as if a Norman Rockwell painting had come alive and jumped off the canvas. I had a few people praise me for that description, saying it’s the perfect way to do so.

bcr default image
Stuff I learned from my dad
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is that time of year in Newspaper World when we are going back through issues from the past year trying to decide what, if anything, is worth submitting for the annual Nevada Press Foundation Awards.

bcr default image
State veterans’ memorial still in f lux
By Chuck N. Baker

Last month I wrote about a possible move of the veterans’ memorial from its long-time location adjacent to the Grant Sawyer building to the veterans’ cemetery in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Not on my turf
By Rod Woodbury

In early April, the City Council heard a presentation by Lage Design about staff’s recommended option to remove 35% of the turf at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

bcr default image
I-11 is NOT the Autobahn
By Boulder City Police Department

When the I-11 highway opened almost six years ago, it alleviated much of the heavy traffic congestion through Boulder City. But this beautiful expanse of open road brought with it a sense that “opening up” and putting the pedal to the metal is OK. It’s not.

bcr default image
New law shapes golf course design

I like golf. While I was in college, I decided to take a class in golf – you could call it a “golf course” course. I figured it would be a great way to relax, enjoy nature, and (maybe) boost my grade point average at the same time! For a semester, I learned the basics: how to drive, chip, putt. It was enjoyable. Many of my classmates that semester had been golfing for years. They were better than me, but I was determined to get a good grade out of the class.