90°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Independence Day in Boulder City

By Eric L. Lundgaard
June 27, 2024 - 5:02 pm
 

I was elected to the Boulder City council long ago. Believe me, there were more exciting events that occurred during city council meetings in the mid-to-late 1980s than there are at present. We had Skokie Lennon who arrived in the council meetings while standing at the back of the room. When he had something to say he would erupt with the statement “can you hear me?” Of course we could since he was the loudest person in the room. He would say what he had to say and then leave.

I wasn’t here at a time when the city council was addressing the issue of having alcohol available to purchase by the residents of Boulder City. That likely happened in the late 1960’s. Later, while I was on council, I heard that Skokie Lennon was rumored to have gone through the garbage cans with homes having alleys finding various bottles that previously held alcohol. When it came time to address the city council concerning allowing the sale of alcohol, he brought a sack of bottles up in front of the city council dais while dropping them with the clink of glass. He said something like “This is what the citizens of Boulder City are drinking. Why can’t they buy their alcohol in Boulder City?”

Our city council meetings had real character arising from the cast of characters who would show up with their opinions of the day. None of this was recorded. None of it was on TV. Some of our citizens got so excited that the veins in their necks stood out as they shouted their messages. I was always happy to hear what they had to say. I suppose that’s because I’m an ancient soul who is more accepting of humankinds’ proclivities. I am happy I served on the city council when our citizens were more animated by the consciousness of their hearts. Recording people sort of ruined those days since you used to have to come to a city council meeting if you wanted to know what was going on in Boulder City. Now you can watch it on TV, can’t you?

We need each other don’t we? We have lost the love present in Boulder City in those days to the Internet which can never get us excited about another human being since they are not present with their effervescent faces, are they? Over time, much of this excitement of talking to other human beings has evaporated to the Internet.

When we went to remote communication without the faces and the bodies of other human beings there in front of us, we lost the impetus to speak to each other, didn’t we? Perhaps it was the friendliness of the small town, of about 12,000 people at the time as well as the love they demonstrated that got me to run for city council in 1985. What has diminished that? Where has it gone in America? The same place. Without us talking to each other in person, we don’t recall how important the love attendant to our faces with our tone of voice as well as our body language are in establishing the meaning of our messages.

Say hello to each other again Boulder City. Say hello to the person in the grocery store clerks line. Start up a new conversation with a stranger in a coffee shop que. In order for America to survive, we need each other in a friendly way. Unfortunately, due to the Internet we have each other without knowing each other. Anger and division has arisen from the Internet conversations we carry punching our thumbs into the alphabet when we send a text or post a message. Isn’t much of the love missing from our messages? Aren’t our hearts missing from our messages along with our faces and body language? Love is always the answer.

THE LATEST
bcr default image
Ensuring fire safety at Lake Mead
By Maxwell Dotson

At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, our mission extends beyond preserving the natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

bcr default image
Nothing to fear

A June 13 letter by Norma Vally claimed Pride Month in Boulder City is an example of identity politics that will cause divisiveness in our safe, kind, and welcoming town. I cannot disagree more.

bcr default image
Save me some confetti eggs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s edition, I wrote a preview of the upcoming July 4 celebration and described Boulder City’s biggest day of the year as if a Norman Rockwell painting had come alive and jumped off the canvas. I had a few people praise me for that description, saying it’s the perfect way to do so.

bcr default image
Stuff I learned from my dad
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is that time of year in Newspaper World when we are going back through issues from the past year trying to decide what, if anything, is worth submitting for the annual Nevada Press Foundation Awards.

bcr default image
State veterans’ memorial still in f lux
By Chuck N. Baker

Last month I wrote about a possible move of the veterans’ memorial from its long-time location adjacent to the Grant Sawyer building to the veterans’ cemetery in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Not on my turf
By Rod Woodbury

In early April, the City Council heard a presentation by Lage Design about staff’s recommended option to remove 35% of the turf at the Boulder City Municipal Golf Course.

bcr default image
I-11 is NOT the Autobahn
By Boulder City Police Department

When the I-11 highway opened almost six years ago, it alleviated much of the heavy traffic congestion through Boulder City. But this beautiful expanse of open road brought with it a sense that “opening up” and putting the pedal to the metal is OK. It’s not.

bcr default image
New law shapes golf course design

I like golf. While I was in college, I decided to take a class in golf – you could call it a “golf course” course. I figured it would be a great way to relax, enjoy nature, and (maybe) boost my grade point average at the same time! For a semester, I learned the basics: how to drive, chip, putt. It was enjoyable. Many of my classmates that semester had been golfing for years. They were better than me, but I was determined to get a good grade out of the class.

bcr default image
The art of communication in consciousness

For Memorial Day I am exploring human consciousness with you. Many misunderstandings have been fought over the lack of a mutual perspective among the parties involved. What better gift is there than one that assists in the art of communication? My work in formulating the discipline of Aquarian Theosophy has led me to the following understanding of humanities’ reality; consciousness is the basis of understanding.