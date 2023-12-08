“No one grows up wanting to live on the streets.”

Recently, I learned of a very large family that had fallen on hard times. I don’t know where they are from, but like thousands of other families in Southern Nevada, they were unsure of where to turn for help. They went into survival mode, camping in the desert not far from our community to keep their young children safe, the kind of distress that some people try not to notice as they pass by.

Boulder City is not immune from the problems many other cities encounter. Hunger and housing insecurity impact many in our community.

Earlier this year, Boulder City residents voiced concerns over a more visible number of people experiencing homelessness. When city staff dug deeper, they found that there were also several people often referred to as the “invisible homeless” – people who live in their cars, camp in the desert, or “couch-surf,” searching for shelter day to day. Some residents said the solution was to “lock up” the visible individuals, some of whom appeared to have mental health conditions.

Experiencing housing instability/homelessness is not a crime, as the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2020, and affirmed in 2022. Police cannot arrest someone for sitting or sleeping in a city park during operating hours, and cannot force someone to seek assistance from shelters in other communities.

Larger communities have shelters and wrap-around services; Boulder City does not. It’s difficult to convince some people to go to shelters over the hill; some say they “feel safer” here or in the desert, even without a roof over their heads. (However, if you see someone trespassing on private property, or urinating in public, these are violations of city ordinances, and you can contact police at (702) 293-9224.)

City Manager Taylour Tedder gathered staff leaders, including the city attorney, police, fire, parks and recreation, and community development to meet with Jennifer Hedland, MSW (Boulder City Hospital), Mary Ralph (Emergency Aid), National Park Service and staff from Clark County Social Services to discuss capabilities, what programs or processes may be available to Boulder City and ideas for outreach.

As one outreach worker put it: “No one grows up wanting to live on the streets.”

These sessions have made city staff more aware of the issues as well as assistance that may be available. It takes an average of 17 contacts to gain the trust of people experiencing homelessness. Getting individuals to submit their information to the “Homeless Management Information System” can accelerate assistance from the Clark County Continuum of Care.

Using ARPA funding received in 2022, Boulder City partnered with Boulder City Hospital to create a Community Resource Liaison program. Jennifer Hedland and BC Fire Analyst Walt West work as the Homeless Outreach Team, actively searching for people who lack housing. Since July, they’ve contacted 30 people experiencing homelessness in our community.

If you see someone who appears to be in need of a welfare check, you can call the dispatch non-emergency number: (702) 293-9224.

Most say they are “passing through” – they stay in Boulder City for a week or two before moving elsewhere. One-third are connected to Boulder City: they may have family or a job here. The average age is 44 years old; most are male, and have income and Medicaid, but they lack shelter.

To date, the team has provided SNAP assistance to seven people; five people now have Medicaid; two accepted shelter assistance; two people have been referred to workforce programs. The Nevada Department of Welfare and Social Services has made a staff member available twice a week at the Boulder City Courthouse to help people with employment, housing, and more.

To address the concerns of business owners, Police Chief Tim Shea and City Attorney Brittany Walker created a “No Trespassing” program. Property owners or tenants can submit a letter to the Police Department that provides an actionable option to remove someone who won’t leave. Details on the program can be found at www.bcnv.org/NoTrespassing.

Staff also created postcards and business cards with information on where to obtain basic needs (shelter, food, etc.). Basic needs information is also posted at www.bcnv.org/help.

Boulder City staff and other agencies are doing what they can with compassion, humanity, and respect for the law. When they see someone in need, they share information on services provided at various human service agencies.

By working with various organizations, the large family camping in the desert received food, formula, and gas. The family is now in a program in Clark County to receive housing assistance. My hope is that they will be able to have many happy holidays to come. We won’t be able to save everyone at once, but working together with our neighbors is helping.